Sebi Relaxes Compliance Norms For Companies Planning to List Debt Securities

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday eased the compliance norms for companies seeking to list their debt securities such as non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and commercial papers. This will come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The regulator has announced relaxation in compliance norms for issuers, who propose to list their NCDs, non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) and commercial papers (CPs).

The relaxation has been given with regard to disclosure of financial results by another month till June 30. Earlier, companies were required to submit the details by May-end.

The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Under the norms, companies proposing to make public issue of debt securities are required to give the audited financials in the offer document, which are not older than six months from the date of prospectus.