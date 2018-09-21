GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SEBI Relaxes Foreign Fund Rules for Non-Residents

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said it accepted the recommendations by a panel it had set up to review the rules for foreign portfolio investments.

Reuters

Updated:September 21, 2018, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SEBI Relaxes Foreign Fund Rules for Non-Residents
In this file photo, the logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: India's market regulator on Friday relaxed norms on foreign investments by Indians based abroad after concerns over stricter regulations rattled markets earlier this month.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said it accepted the recommendations by a panel it had set up to review the rules for foreign portfolio investments.

Earlier this month, Indian markets fell sharply after a group of fund managers raised fresh concerns over an April circular from the market regulator related to rules on foreign funds ownership by entities of Indian origin, which they said could lead to massive dollar outflows from the economy.

The panel, headed by a former central bank deputy governor, had suggested, among other changes, that non-resident Indians be allowed to invest as foreign portfolio investors if a single holding is under 25 percent and group holding is under 50 percent in a fund.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,841.60 -279.62 ( -0.75%)

Nifty 50

11,143.10 -91.25 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Dewan Housing 350.55 -260.00 -42.58
Reliance 1,217.50 +6.75 +0.56
Axis Bank 599.20 -9.60 -1.58
Tata Steel 625.15 +3.95 +0.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 351.55 -259.05 -42.43
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,061.90 -94.60 -8.18
Oracle Fin Serv 4,031.30 -71.85 -1.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 281.20 +10.30 +3.80
BPCL 376.50 +11.45 +3.14
IOC 158.15 +4.60 +3.00
HPCL 258.00 +6.65 +2.65
Hindalco 240.40 +4.75 +2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 180.10 +3.45 +1.95
Wipro 337.35 +4.60 +1.38
ITC 303.75 +4.10 +1.37
TCS 2,103.80 +26.90 +1.30
Asian Paints 1,303.10 +13.75 +1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,062.15 -97.10 -8.38
Bajaj Finance 2,379.40 -120.15 -4.81
Tech Mahindra 738.05 -31.90 -4.14
UPL 665.80 -26.50 -3.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Kotak Mahindra 1,179.65 -47.35 -3.86
Adani Ports 362.00 -10.95 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,761.70 -42.90 -2.38
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...