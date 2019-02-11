LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sebi Relaxes Norms for Non-Residents to Transfer Shares to Relatives

To address such difficulties, it has been decided to grant relaxation to the non-residents from furnishing PAN card details and allowing them to transfer equity shares held by them in the listed entities to their immediate relatives, Sebi said.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sebi Relaxes Norms for Non-Residents to Transfer Shares to Relatives
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office building. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi Monday granted relaxation to non-residents such as NRI, PIOs, and foreign nationals from furnishing a copy of PAN card and allowed them to transfer equity shares held by them to their immediate relatives.

However, the relaxations are subject to certain conditions, Sebi said in a circular. Under Sebi's LODR (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) provisions, transferee as well as transferor is required to furnish a copy of their PAN (Permanent Account Number) card to the listed entity for registration of transfer of the securities.

Many of the non-residents like Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and foreign nationals were facing difficulties in transferring the shares, as many of them do not posses the required PAN card.

To address such difficulties, it has been decided to grant relaxation to the non-residents from furnishing PAN card details and allowing them to transfer equity shares held by them in the listed entities to their immediate relatives, Sebi said.

However, the relaxation will only be available for transfers executed after January 1st, 2016 and, only for non-commercial transactions i.e transfer by way of gift among immediate relatives.

Besides, the non-resident will be required to provide copy of an alternate valid document to ascertain identity as well as the non-resident status, the circular said. Immediate relative means a spouse of a person, and includes parent, brother, sister or child of such person.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,898.35 +142.09 ( +0.40%)

NIFTY 50

10,789.85 +54.40 ( +0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,246.90 1.02
Tech Mahindra 820.65 1.02
TCS 1,914.20 -0.03
Indiabulls Hsg 683.95 6.01
ICICI Bank 351.30 1.77
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,246.45 0.98
Rel Capital 161.20 11.13
Tech Mahindra 820.40 1.07
Indiabulls Hsg 683.10 5.72
Apollo Hospital 1,152.80 1.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 683.95 6.01
Tata Motors 169.70 2.97
Bajaj Finserv 6,169.10 2.84
Vedanta 164.60 2.71
Dr Reddys Labs 2,586.30 2.42
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 169.70 2.94
Vedanta 164.60 2.78
ONGC 147.00 2.05
Bajaj Finance 2,653.05 2.01
Sun Pharma 429.75 1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 312.55 -1.78
BPCL 335.30 -1.70
Yes Bank 215.15 -1.24
Infosys 733.45 -0.98
Maruti Suzuki 6,801.55 -0.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 215.00 -1.33
Infosys 733.35 -0.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,796.80 -0.76
Coal India 213.70 -0.74
IndusInd Bank 1,471.55 -0.62
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram