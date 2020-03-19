English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Sebi Relaxes Norms, Gives Companies 45 Days to File Q4 Results Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Representative Image.

Apart from the relaxation on filing corporate governance reports, an extra three weeks each time was given for shareholding pattern and statement of investor complaint reports

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday gave relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing fourth-quarter financial results and one-month extension to file results for 2019-20.


Besides, relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance report and three weeks each for shareholding pattern and statement of investor complaint reports, the regulator said in a circular.

The decision has been taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many restrictions, including free movement of people, thereby hampering businesses and day-to-day functioning of companies.

Development arising due to the spread of the virus warrants the need for temporary relaxation in compliance requirements of listed entities, Sebi noted.

