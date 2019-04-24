English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SEBI Restrains Cash-strapped Hotel Leela from Selling Properties to Brookfield
On March 18, Hotel Leelaventure Ltd had announced sale of its four hotels located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur, as well as a property to Canadian investment fund Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore.
File photo of SEBI.
Loading...
New Delhi: Cash-strapped Hotel Leelaventure Wednesday said capital markets regulator Sebi has barred it from selling its four hotels and other assets to Canadian investment fund Brookfield Asset Management till further directions.
On March 18, Hotel Leelaventure Ltd (HLVL) had announced sale of its four hotels located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur, as well as a property to Canadian investment fund Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore. It had sought shareholders approval and voting is scheduled to end on April 24.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its letter to Hotel Leelaventure said it has received representations from ITC, which has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal against Hotel Leelaventure alleging "oppression and mismanagement", and minority shareholder Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
Diversified group ITC has made certain alllegations against HLVL, its promoters and JM Finanacial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd with respect to postal ballot notice seeking shareholders nod for the sale, the letter said.
"...While representations are being examined by Sebi, in view of paucity of time involved and in the interest of investors in securities, you are advised to ensure that none of the transactions proposed in the postal ballot notice dated March 18 are acted upon till further directions from Sebi," Hotel Leelaventure said in regulatory filing.
ITC had on Tuesday moved the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Hotel Leelaventure alleging oppression and mismanagement.
ITC, along with the petition, had also filed two applications seeking urgent hearing and waiver of the requirement of minimum threshold of 10 per cent shareholding.
As per the latest information available on bourses, ITC holds a total of 7.92 per cent stake in Hotel Leelaventure Ltd (HLVL).
LIC of India Future plus Growth Fund hold 2.36 per cent stake in the company.
On March 18, Hotel Leelaventure had entered into a binding agreement with a Brookfield Asset Management sponsored private real estate fund to sell, by way of slump sale, four owned Leela hotels located at Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur and the property that it owns in Agra.
The transaction included assignment of all hotel management contracts currently in operation as well as all under-development, along with the employees of the hotels, it added.
Proceeds of the sale "will be paid to the lenders of the company towards repayment of dues," the filing on March 18, had said.
"After completion of the aforesaid transaction, all borrowing of the company from all banks and financial institutions would stand repaid," it had added.
Shares of Hotel Leelaventure were trading at Rs 10.63 per scrip on BSE, 1.14 per cent up from its previous close.
On March 18, Hotel Leelaventure Ltd (HLVL) had announced sale of its four hotels located in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur, as well as a property to Canadian investment fund Brookfield for Rs 3,950 crore. It had sought shareholders approval and voting is scheduled to end on April 24.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in its letter to Hotel Leelaventure said it has received representations from ITC, which has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal against Hotel Leelaventure alleging "oppression and mismanagement", and minority shareholder Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
Diversified group ITC has made certain alllegations against HLVL, its promoters and JM Finanacial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd with respect to postal ballot notice seeking shareholders nod for the sale, the letter said.
"...While representations are being examined by Sebi, in view of paucity of time involved and in the interest of investors in securities, you are advised to ensure that none of the transactions proposed in the postal ballot notice dated March 18 are acted upon till further directions from Sebi," Hotel Leelaventure said in regulatory filing.
ITC had on Tuesday moved the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Hotel Leelaventure alleging oppression and mismanagement.
ITC, along with the petition, had also filed two applications seeking urgent hearing and waiver of the requirement of minimum threshold of 10 per cent shareholding.
As per the latest information available on bourses, ITC holds a total of 7.92 per cent stake in Hotel Leelaventure Ltd (HLVL).
LIC of India Future plus Growth Fund hold 2.36 per cent stake in the company.
On March 18, Hotel Leelaventure had entered into a binding agreement with a Brookfield Asset Management sponsored private real estate fund to sell, by way of slump sale, four owned Leela hotels located at Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Udaipur and the property that it owns in Agra.
The transaction included assignment of all hotel management contracts currently in operation as well as all under-development, along with the employees of the hotels, it added.
Proceeds of the sale "will be paid to the lenders of the company towards repayment of dues," the filing on March 18, had said.
"After completion of the aforesaid transaction, all borrowing of the company from all banks and financial institutions would stand repaid," it had added.
Shares of Hotel Leelaventure were trading at Rs 10.63 per scrip on BSE, 1.14 per cent up from its previous close.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|223.60
|-3.48
|Reliance
|1,389.50
|1.88
|Yes Bank
|239.15
|2.77
|UltraTechCement
|4,394.65
|4.68
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,016.70
|-0.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,360.35
|0.91
|Tata Motors
|223.70
|-3.33
|Reliance
|1,390.00
|1.96
|Yes Bank
|239.15
|2.71
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,024.35
|-0.26
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,394.65
|4.68
|BPCL
|349.00
|3.76
|HCL Tech
|1,102.00
|0.08
|ONGC
|168.65
|2.99
|IOC
|153.80
|2.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,140.50
|3.40
|ONGC
|168.70
|2.90
|IndusInd Bank
|1,700.15
|2.75
|Yes Bank
|239.15
|2.71
|Bharti Airtel
|324.15
|2.51
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|223.60
|-3.48
|Hero Motocorp
|2,611.90
|-0.99
|Coal India
|254.00
|-0.59
|Cipla
|558.55
|-0.56
|Power Grid Corp
|192.00
|-0.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|223.70
|-3.33
|Hero Motocorp
|2,621.15
|-0.60
|Coal India
|254.00
|-0.53
|Power Grid Corp
|191.95
|-0.42
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,024.35
|-0.26
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launched in India; Goes on Sale From April 29 And Prices Start at Rs 7,999
- Daenerys Targaryen's 'Sarcastic' Grin to Sansa Stark is Now a Relatable Internet Meme
- Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: God of Cricket and His Cars - BMW, Maruti, Ferrari & More
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Sons: From MS to Rishabh And Beyond
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results