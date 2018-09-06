GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sebi Sends Officials overseas to Study Cryptocurrencies, Initial Coin Offering

The regulator has organised study tours to Japan's Financial Services Agency; the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, and Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, "to study initial coin offerings and cryptocurrencies

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2018, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sebi Sends Officials overseas to Study Cryptocurrencies, Initial Coin Offering
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi Markets regulator Sebi has sent its officials to foreign countries to study initial coin offerings and cryptocurrencies, a move that will help in understanding of the systems and mechanisms.

Cryptocurrencies are digital units in which encryption techniques are used for trading and these 'currencies' operate independently of a central bank, while initial coin offerings are equivalents of initial public offerings in stock markets.

The regulator has organised study tours to Japan's Financial Services Agency; the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, and Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, "to study initial coin offerings and cryptocurrencies," Sebi said in its in annual report for 2017-18.

The study tours "help engage with the international regulators and gain deeper understanding of the systems and mechanisms".

Besides, Sebi hosted a number of international organisations including regulatory bodies and business and ministerial delegations in the past fiscal.

"These meetings foster deeper levels of cooperation, facilitate a better understanding of the Indian securities market and facilitate further collaboration with visiting institutions," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted.

The government has already constituted an inter-disciplinary committee chaired by, Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary in the department of economic affairs, to examine the existing framework with regard to virtual currencies.

Other members of the panel include Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi and Reserve Bank of India deputy governor B P Kanungo. The committee is yet to submit its report.

Earlier in July, RBI had told the Supreme Court that allowing dealings in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoins would encourage illegal transactions and it has already issued a circular prohibiting the use of these virtual currencies.

While crypto investors filed a complaint against the ban, the Supreme Court had refused to lift RBI's ban on cryptocurrency dealing. The final hearing of the case is scheduled for September 11.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,283.76 +265.45 ( +0.70%)

Nifty 50

11,551.95 +75.00 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,262.35 +35.35 +2.88
Adani Enterpris 162.90 -48.05 -22.78
Aurobindo Pharm 754.75 +57.80 +8.29
Zee Entertain 465.30 -17.15 -3.55
HDFC 1,954.50 +17.10 +0.88
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Enterpris 163.35 -48.85 -23.02
Maruti Suzuki 8,788.00 -102.90 -1.16
Reliance 1,261.00 +35.20 +2.87
Aurobindo Pharm 754.40 +58.30 +8.38
Max Financial 453.75 +13.10 +2.97
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,263.25 +36.25 +2.95
Cipla 662.00 +15.45 +2.39
Power Grid Corp 199.90 +4.25 +2.17
Coal India 283.90 +6.30 +2.27
Tata Motors 270.85 +4.35 +1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,261.50 +35.70 +2.91
Power Grid Corp 200.00 +5.10 +2.62
Tata Motors 270.80 +5.25 +1.98
Sun Pharma 676.15 +12.75 +1.92
Kotak Mahindra 1,261.30 +22.75 +1.84
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 465.35 -17.10 -3.54
Hindalco 235.55 -4.40 -1.83
Maruti Suzuki 8,771.90 -124.20 -1.40
Yes Bank 339.90 -3.90 -1.13
Bajaj Finance 2,694.30 -22.60 -0.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 340.00 -3.90 -1.13
Maruti Suzuki 8,790.45 -100.45 -1.13
ICICI Bank 329.75 -0.20 -0.06
HUL 1,609.50 -1.50 -0.09
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say

Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...