Sebi to Tap AI, Big Data Analytics to Curb Market Manipulations
Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi said application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) tools has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the securities market landscape.
File Photo of Ajay Tyagi, chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). (Image: REUTERS)
Mumbai: Sebi is acquiring capabilities to monitor and analyse social media posts to keep a tab on possible market manipulations, its Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Thursday.
He said the capabilities will involve use of artificial intelligence, machine learning , big data analytics and natural language processing tools to spot market manipulation.
The new plan involves creating a "data lake" project to augment analytical capabilities, he said while speaking at the Speaking at the National Institute of Securities Markets at Patalganga near here.
In efforts to curb possible manipulations in the securities market, Sebi has been keeping a watch on social media and there have been cases where social media posts have helped in acting against manipulative activities.
"Catching malpractices in the market using the standard tools that analyse only structured data of price and volume is increasingly getting difficult," Tyagi said.
"We want to acquire technology and unstructure data analysis because the structured data analysis is not helping much, manipulators use all sort of things," he noted.
A tender has also been floated for acquiring the technology.
Even in the absence of such a focused tool, Tyagi said Sebi already has capabilities, wherein it screens social media posts after corporate announcements and the changes in price and volumes of a scrip.
The Sebi chief said application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) tools has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the securities market landscape, adding that blockchain can be used in clearing and settlement activities.
AI/ML tools are being increasingly deployed in fund management, trading, supervision and surveillance functions in the capital markets, he added.
Further, Tyagi said there is a need for the technologists to invest time in research in these tools for applications in the capital markets.
Systemic risks are becoming important objectives for financial regulators, Tyagi said, explaining that this requires identification and monitoring of important financial institutions, leverage, inter-connectedness, risk concentrations and market sentiment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,429.60
|0.52
|Divis Labs
|1,894.95
|2.19
|Larsen
|1,330.90
|2.83
|Indiabulls Hsg
|313.00
|5.65
|Shriram Trans
|1,082.55
|0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,330.90
|2.83
|M&M
|566.80
|2.31
|Bharti Airtel
|525.80
|2.23
|SBI
|323.00
|2.18
|Titan Company
|1,202.60
|2.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|768.45
|-1.24
|Power Grid Corp
|197.50
|-1.03
|TCS
|2,188.90
|-0.80
|Bajaj Auto
|3,065.00
|-0.40
|Reliance
|1,530.00
|-0.20
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- Got Your Windows 10 For Free? German Govt Didn’t, And Will Cost Them $887,000
- Microsoft Accidentally Exposed Data of 250 Million Users; Why Aren't We Shocked Anymore?
- Desi Queen Elizabeth's Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever
- FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Will Inspire Young Girls to Take up Football: Tournament Director Roma Khanna