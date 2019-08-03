Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

SEBI Voices Concern Over Related Party Transactions

Speaking at the Financial Market Conclave organised by CII, SEBI's Executive Director Amarjeet Singh said these practices should be discontinued in the interest of listed companies, promoters and related parties.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SEBI Voices Concern Over Related Party Transactions
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) office building. (File photo)
Loading...

Kolkata: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Saturday expressed concern over related party transactions, a method "frequently" employed by corporates for diversion of funds.

The capital markets regulator also said another means of such diversion was extension of loans.

"Related party transactions are being frequently used for diversion of funds by corporates. Another instance is extension of loans of companies to related parties. The list is endless. This really bothers the regulator", SEBI's Executive Director Amarjeet Singh said.

Speaking at the Financial Market Conclave organised by CII here, he said these practices should be discontinued in the interest of listed companies, promoters and related parties.

Singh said fraudulent related party transactions were being used for "siphoning of funds".

Singh said that regarding corporate governance, there had been a decline of trust for which SEBI had already initiated steps.

"Serious corporate governance issues witnessed a linear rise causing a number of company failures. Corporate governance is aimed at keeping the trust of various stakeholders. Learning from the global financial crisis, this was far from satisfactory", Singh said.

There had also been instances of non-disclosure of valuation reports, he said adding that the companies resorted to complex structures to hide risk for siphoning of funds.

In this context, he said SEBI was enhancing monitoring of compliances along with the stock exchanges.

"SEBI had prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) for dealing with non-compliances, which can lead to freezing of shareholding of promoters and suspension of trading in stocks", he said.

Singh said "the regulators can go upto a point. It was incumbent upon the managements for sticking to compliance and key management... professionals should show a strong independence of mind to stand up to any wrongdoings".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,118.22 +99.90 ( +0.27%)

NIFTY 50

10,997.35 +17.35 ( +0.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.45 -2.74
HDFC Bank 2,214.35 -0.34
Reliance 1,184.35 0.35
ICICI Bank 410.60 -1.55
HDFC 2,124.80 1.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,214.95 -0.13
ICICI Bank 410.75 -1.53
Bharti Airtel 343.45 6.02
SBI 308.45 -2.76
Tech Mahindra 636.35 1.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.55 6.07
Asian Paints 1,545.20 2.69
Bajaj Auto 2,600.55 2.48
Maruti Suzuki 5,689.35 2.10
Eicher Motors 16,905.00 2.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 343.45 6.02
Asian Paints 1,545.20 2.71
Bajaj Auto 2,600.70 2.36
Maruti Suzuki 5,692.40 2.12
HDFC 2,124.10 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 489.65 -6.19
NTPC 123.10 -2.96
SBI 308.45 -2.74
Tata Steel 409.10 -2.60
Coal India 197.20 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 308.45 -2.76
Coal India 197.30 -2.57
Tata Steel 409.05 -2.50
NTPC 123.55 -2.41
ONGC 134.40 -1.86
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram