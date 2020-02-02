Second Tranche of Debt-based Exchange Traded Fund Within This Quarter, Says Sitharaman
Sitharaman in her second budget on Saturday proposed to deepen the bond market and announced floating of a new debt ETF comprising primarily of government securities.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (AFP)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said second tranche of debt-based exchange traded fund (ETF) is likely in the current quarter.
The first bond ETF launched recently was a great success.
"Debt-based exchange traded fund (ETF) recently put out by the government was a big success. Government proposes to extend this by floating a new debt ETF consisting primarily of government securities. This will give retail investor access to government security as much as giving an attractive investment for pension funds and long-term investors," she had said on Saturday.
On Sunday, she said the second tranche of Bond ETF is likely within the current quarter.
The Cabinet gave the approval to launch Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund or Bharat Bond ETF in December 2019. It was the first corporate bond ETF launched in India.
