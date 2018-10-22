English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Secy Among 3 Employees Held for Blackmailing Paytm Boss with Stolen Personal Data
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had complained to the police that the employees were demanding Rs 20 crore for not leaking the data.
The employees threatened to cause the firm loss and dent its public image. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Noida (UP): Three Paytm employees, including a woman, were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 crore from the e-wallet giant's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma after threatening to leak stolen personal data and confidential information, Noida Police said here.
The arrested woman, who allegedly masterminded the extortion bid, is the secretary of Sharma and the trio had threatened to leak the data and misuse the information to cause the firm loss and dent its public image, officials said.
The three employees of the Noida-headquartered e-commerce and wallet firm were arrested by a team from the Sector 20 police station, while the fourth accused in the case is still at large, a senior official said.
The owner of Paytm had made a complaint with the police that their employees, a woman and her aides, had stolen some data from the company and were blackmailing. They were demanding Rs 20 crore for not leaking it, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.
Taking immediate action on it, an FIR was registered and three persons, including the woman, arrested. They are being probed about the data and their modus operandi. Police will share the facts as they are unearthed, Sharma said.
The SSP said they will seek their custody to interrogate them further and gather more details.
The arrested woman, who allegedly masterminded the extortion bid, is the secretary of Sharma and the trio had threatened to leak the data and misuse the information to cause the firm loss and dent its public image, officials said.
The three employees of the Noida-headquartered e-commerce and wallet firm were arrested by a team from the Sector 20 police station, while the fourth accused in the case is still at large, a senior official said.
The owner of Paytm had made a complaint with the police that their employees, a woman and her aides, had stolen some data from the company and were blackmailing. They were demanding Rs 20 crore for not leaking it, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.
Taking immediate action on it, an FIR was registered and three persons, including the woman, arrested. They are being probed about the data and their modus operandi. Police will share the facts as they are unearthed, Sharma said.
The SSP said they will seek their custody to interrogate them further and gather more details.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Bhuvan Bam on #MeToo and Using Cuss Words
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Bhuvan Bam on #MeToo and Using Cuss Words
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|713.15
|9.08
|Reliance
|1,062.65
|-3.51
|ICICI Bank
|327.10
|3.69
|HDFC Bank
|1,998.90
|1.58
|Dewan Housing
|188.40
|-10.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|714.45
|9.20
|Dewan Housing
|190.10
|-10.25
|SBI
|259.95
|-0.35
|Axis Bank
|561.10
|-0.20
|Reliance
|1,062.45
|-3.56
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|713.15
|9.08
|Eicher Motors
|22,425.10
|3.70
|ICICI Bank
|327.10
|3.69
|HCL Tech
|980.05
|2.25
|NTPC
|164.85
|2.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|327.00
|3.84
|NTPC
|165.00
|1.95
|Bajaj Auto
|2,556.80
|1.86
|HDFC Bank
|1,993.00
|1.38
|Vedanta
|213.25
|0.99
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,449.45
|-8.07
|BPCL
|271.15
|-4.37
|UltraTechCement
|3,463.25
|-4.05
|Reliance
|1,062.65
|-3.51
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,250.20
|-3.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,442.20
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,062.45
|-3.56
|Yes Bank
|211.00
|-3.08
|ONGC
|156.10
|-3.07
|Asian Paints
|1,201.45
|-2.95
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chelsea Coach Marco Ianni Charged over Jose Mourinho Fracas
- Real Madrid Needs Win in Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Old Trafford
- This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style
- Happy Birthday, Parineeti Chopra! Check Her Jaw-dropping Style Transformation in Pictures
- Diesel Price Crosses Petrol in India for The 1st Time – Which Car to Buy – Diesel or Petrol?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...