Selling A Rare Re 1 Note Can Fetch You Rs 7 Lakh

If you are someone who has been collecting rare or special coins and currency notes that are hardly found in circulation today, then you have an option to auction them now and earn some quick money. Nowadays, old coins of Re 1 and Rs 2, and notes of Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 can be auctioned online for thousands of rupees by just sitting in the comfort of your home. One of these Re 1 notes has even got a bid up to Rs 7 lakh. You too can earn this huge amount if you possess the rare Re 1 note.

Around 26 years ago, the Government of India had discontinued the Re 1 note, but it was reprinted in January 2015 after which it was introduced in a new form in the market. However, the note that can make you a millionaire is from the pre-independence era. This special Re 1 note was introduced under the British Raj in 1935. It should have the sign of the then governor J W Kelly.

A 1957 Re 1 currency note can also fetch you Rs 57,000 and a 1966 version of it is priced at Rs 45,000. The only catch is that it should have the signature of the former principal secretary of the ministry of finance, Hirubhai M. Patel. He had served his tenure from 1977 to 1979 under Prime Minister Morarji Desai who rose to power after defeating Indira Gandhi. It was India’s first non-Congress government of the time.

If you possess any of these notes, you can visit the website of CoinBazzar and create an account by furnishing your details like name, e-mail id and complete address. You can then start selling the coins or notes on the website. You will have to put out the coin or note and the price you expect against it. The interested buyers will contact you directly.

