GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Senior Bureaucrat Suresh Kumar Assumes Additional Charge as Coal India CMD

Kumar, additional secretary with the coal ministry, has taken over from Central Coalfields Ltd CMD Gopal Singh, who was appointed as interim chairman of the world's largest coal miner in September last year.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2018, 6:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Senior Bureaucrat Suresh Kumar Assumes Additional Charge as Coal India CMD
IAS officer Suresh Kumar (J&K Cadre-1986) had succeeded Sutirtha Bhattacharya who retired from the post of Coal India CMD on August 31, 2017.
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Suresh Kumar on Monday assumed the additional charge as chairman and managing director of state-owned Coal India Ltd.

Kumar, additional secretary with the coal ministry, has taken over from Central Coalfields Ltd CMD Gopal Singh, who was appointed as interim chairman of the world's largest coal miner in September last year.

"Ministry of Coal...has entrusted the additional charge of CMD, CIL to Suresh Kumar, Additional Secretary, MoC (Ministry of Coal). He has assumed the additional charge as CMD, CIL with effect from April 23, 2018," Coal India said in a filing to the BSE.

Singh had succeeded Sutirtha Bhattacharya who retired from the post of Coal India CMD on August 31, 2017.

Responding to a question on appointment of full-time CIL chairman, coal secretary Susheel Kumar had recently told PTI, "The process of approval (of full-time chairman) is on...I am not aware of the timelines."

The government had last year began the hunt for a full-time Coal India CMD and invited applications from professionals from PSUs as well as the private sector.

While inviting applications through an advertisement, the government had said "the applicants may submit their applications to the Ministry of Coal".

The government head-hunter PESB has earlier suggested that the Centre may choose an appropriate course of action for selection of CMD for Coal India as it did not find any of the six candidates interviewed as fit for the top post.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,600.62 +149.85 ( +0.43%)

Nifty 50

10,608.75 +24.05 ( +0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,407.90 -0.75 -0.02
Hindalco 235.95 -19.65 -7.69
Yes Bank 325.60 +12.55 +4.01
GNFC 472.20 +42.40 +9.87
Reliance 956.45 +20.45 +2.18
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GNFC 471.70 +41.75 +9.71
Indiabulls Vent 423.05 +33.30 +8.54
Hindalco 235.60 -20.15 -7.88
TCS 3,408.00 -7.20 -0.21
Yes Bank 325.50 +12.45 +3.98
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 325.60 +12.55 +4.01
ICICI Bank 285.95 +6.55 +2.34
Lupin 828.50 +16.65 +2.05
Reliance 956.25 +20.25 +2.16
Adani Ports 393.05 +6.70 +1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 325.50 +12.45 +3.98
ICICI Bank 285.95 +6.40 +2.29
Reliance 955.00 +19.85 +2.12
Adani Ports 392.75 +7.50 +1.95
Dr Reddys Labs 2,171.00 +37.15 +1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 235.95 -19.65 -7.69
Vedanta 297.10 -7.95 -2.61
Wipro 291.50 -5.85 -1.97
Tech Mahindra 689.60 -12.40 -1.77
Bharti Infratel 322.40 -5.60 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 291.55 -5.30 -1.79
Tata Steel 598.00 -7.70 -1.27
Kotak Mahindra 1,157.60 -13.00 -1.11
Bharti Airtel 399.50 -4.15 -1.03
Infosys 1,173.40 -9.95 -0.84
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You