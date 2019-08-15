Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Senior Officials of 16 Countries to Meet Next Week Over Mega Free Trade RCEP Agreement

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is being negotiated by 10 Asean group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

PTI

Updated:August 15, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Senior Officials of 16 Countries to Meet Next Week Over Mega Free Trade RCEP Agreement
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...

New Delhi: Senior officials of 16 countries, including India, China and Australia, which are negotiating mega free trade agreement RCEP will meet in Indonesia next week to iron out differences in areas such as goods and services, an official said.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement is being negotiated by 10 Asean group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

"This will be an inter-sessional meeting before a formal round of talks. So far 27 rounds of talks have been held," the official said. The member countries are yet to arrive at a number of goods over which import duties will be eliminated or significantly reduced.

Similarly, talks on liberalising rules for trade of services, a key area of interest for India, too are moving slowly. Indian industry has raised concerns over the presence of China in the grouping with which India has a trade deficit of over USD 50 billion.

Sectors including dairy, metals, electronics, chemicals, and textiles have urged the government to not agree on duty cut in these segments. Amul, which contributes about 4 per cent to India's total dairy production, has sought exclusion of all dairy and dairy products from any liberalisation.

Australia and New Zealand are among the largest players in the dairy sector in the world.

"India is the largest producer and consumer of milk in the world. There are demands from several countries to open up the Indian dairy market so that they can export their surplus milk products at nil or lower import duties. This would have a detrimental effect on the Indian dairy industry which is a major source of livelihood and sustenance for our 10 crore milk producers," Amul MD R S Sodhi said.

India has told China that RCEP should address the causes of high trade imbalances among the member countries. RCEP covered 47.4 per cent of global population, 32.2 per cent of the global economy, 29.1 per cent of global trade, and 32.5 per cent of global investment flows in 2018.

India registered a trade deficit with as many as 11 RCEP member countries, including China, South Korea and Australia, in 2018-19 out of the grouping of 16 nations that are negotiating the mega trade pact since November 2012.

RCEP is a kind of a free trade agreement (FTA). In a FTA, two or more trading partners eliminate import duties on maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, rules and visa regime are also relaxed to promote trade in service sectors such as IT, nursing and architecture.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,311.53 +353.37 ( +0.96%)

NIFTY 50

11,029.40 +103.55 ( +0.95%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,288.25 1.06
Indiabulls Hsg 551.35 -3.80
HDFC Life 517.00 -0.45
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
Bajaj Finance 3,289.95 2.11
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 516.70 -0.46
Indiabulls Hsg 551.30 -3.90
Reliance 1,288.30 1.04
Coal India 200.45 -1.62
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.55 4.87
UPL 527.20 4.79
Bajaj Finserv 7,415.20 4.60
Tata Steel 364.65 4.57
Zee Entertain 341.60 4.37
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 146.55 4.87
Tata Steel 364.45 4.61
Yes Bank 76.55 4.01
Bharti Airtel 361.25 2.73
Hero Motocorp 2,634.95 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.15 -5.03
Indiabulls Hsg 551.35 -3.80
Wipro 251.05 -2.88
Dr Reddys Labs 2,511.95 -1.74
Coal India 200.50 -1.60
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 417.05 -4.69
Coal India 200.45 -1.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,491.90 -1.32
ONGC 126.75 -1.21
Tata Motors 120.85 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram