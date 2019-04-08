LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sensex and Nifty End Lower; Financials, Energy Drag

IT services companies Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd are scheduled to report their quarterly results on Friday.

Reuters

Updated:April 8, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Representational Image.
Mumbai: Indian shares ended lower on Monday, dented by losses in financials and energy stocks, after seven consecutive weekly gains saw markets consolidate, while investors shifted their focus to March-quarter corporate results starting this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.42 percent at 38,700.53. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.53 percent lower at 11,604.5.

The Nifty dropped as much as 1 percent earlier in the session.

Sensex gained 8.5 percent in seven weeks ended April 5, while the Nifty rose 8.8 percent during the same period.

Financial stocks such as Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closed 4.8 percent lower, while oil marketers Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd ended 4 percent and 2 percent weaker, respectively.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries ltd was among the top drag, closing 1.8 percent weaker.
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,700.53 -161.70 ( -0.42%)

NIFTY 50

11,604.50 -61.45 ( -0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
DLF 184.60 -8.43
Indiabulls Hsg 859.35 -4.84
Reliance 1,329.25 -1.82
Yes Bank 260.05 -2.55
Tata Steel 549.05 -0.05
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 858.90 -4.90
DLF 184.65 -8.36
NIIT 114.10 19.54
Reliance 1,329.40 -1.90
LIC Housing Fin 548.00 -0.28
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 667.00 1.34
Tech Mahindra 787.15 1.27
TCS 2,070.75 1.10
Infosys 767.25 1.05
Power Grid Corp 198.35 1.04
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 767.15 1.44
M&M 665.10 1.07
ONGC 158.10 1.05
TCS 2,069.75 0.89
NTPC 135.45 0.74
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 859.35 -4.84
IOC 152.05 -4.04
Bajaj Finance 3,024.10 -2.89
Vedanta 186.65 -2.63
Yes Bank 260.05 -2.55
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 260.00 -2.66
Bajaj Finance 3,028.80 -2.57
Vedanta 186.80 -2.51
Tata Motors 200.65 -2.48
Reliance 1,329.40 -1.90
