An initiative by &
1-min read

Sensex and Nifty End on Mixed Note after Volatile Session, RIL Saves the Day

After hitting a record intra-day high of 42,063.93, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 12.81 points, or 0.03 per cent, higher at 41,945.37.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a mixed note after a volatile session on Friday, with gains in Reliance Industries offsetting losses in other heavyweights HDFC, ICICI Bank and TCS.

After hitting a record intra-day high of 42,063.93, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 12.81 points, or 0.03 per cent, higher at 41,945.37.

The broader NSE Nifty, however, ended 3.15 points, or 0.03 per cent, down at 12,352.35.

On the Sensex chart, Bharti Airtel was the top gainer, rallying 5.47 per cent, after experts said the Supreme Court's rejection of a review of its order that put Rs 1.47 lakh crore liability of past dues on telcos, will weaken Vodafone Idea's ability to compete in the Indian market; in turn, providing an opportunity for Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to gain market share.

Shares of Vodafone Idea plunged 25.21 per cent.

Ahead of their quarterly earnings, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech advanced up to 2.79 per cent, while TCS fell 0.79 per cent.

Heavyweight HDFC dropped 1.23 per cent.

In percentage terms, IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank and L&T were among the top losers.

On the contrary, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Maruti Suzuki emerged as major gainers.

According to traders, domestic investors are awaiting directional cues from key corporate results for cues amid concerns over higher bank non-performing assets and a spike in retail inflation.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended higher. European markets also started on a positive note.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.36 per cent to USD 64.86 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 71.04 per US dollar (intra-day).

