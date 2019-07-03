Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex And Nifty Largely Unchanged, Financials Keep Index Afloat

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.05% higher at 11,916.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.06% firmer at 39,839.25.

Reuters

Updated:July 3, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Sensex And Nifty Largely Unchanged, Financials Keep Index Afloat
Representative image.
Bengaluru: Indian shares closed largely unchanged on Wednesday as weak global data hurt sentiment, while investors awaited positive cues from the budget due later this week.

The Indian Government is set to turn on the fiscal taps in the budget and revise its borrowing target slightly higher for this year and next, prompted by a slowing economy and weak jobs growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.05% higher at 11,916.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.06% firmer at 39,839.25.

Financials stock helped the indices finish in the black, with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closing 7.6% higher while IndusInd Bank Ltd ending the day 3.8% higher.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,839.25 +22.77 ( +0.06%)

NIFTY 50

11,916.75 +6.45 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 690.95 7.56
Yes Bank 99.75 -1.04
IndusInd Bank 1,470.60 3.82
Reliance 1,282.55 0.32
ITC 276.70 1.04
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 690.95 7.67
Mindtree 906.10 -0.79
Yes Bank 99.80 -1.04
GAIL 305.20 -1.96
Reliance 1,282.25 0.33
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 690.95 7.56
IndusInd Bank 1,470.60 3.82
Zee Entertain 360.90 1.26
ITC 276.70 1.04
IOC 156.15 0.94
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,470.15 3.79
ITC 276.70 1.08
Larsen 1,577.90 0.93
M&M 670.25 0.59
Power Grid Corp 208.50 0.55
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 19,650.10 -2.42
GAIL 305.25 -1.96
Tech Mahindra 701.10 -1.48
Dr Reddys Labs 2,596.70 -1.18
Infosys 731.30 -1.18
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 172.45 -1.32
Infosys 731.50 -1.14
Yes Bank 99.80 -1.04
Tata Motors 162.35 -0.82
TCS 2,235.00 -0.79
