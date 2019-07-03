English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex And Nifty Largely Unchanged, Financials Keep Index Afloat
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.05% higher at 11,916.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.06% firmer at 39,839.25.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: Indian shares closed largely unchanged on Wednesday as weak global data hurt sentiment, while investors awaited positive cues from the budget due later this week.
The Indian Government is set to turn on the fiscal taps in the budget and revise its borrowing target slightly higher for this year and next, prompted by a slowing economy and weak jobs growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed.
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.05% higher at 11,916.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.06% firmer at 39,839.25.
Financials stock helped the indices finish in the black, with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd closing 7.6% higher while IndusInd Bank Ltd ending the day 3.8% higher.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|690.95
|7.56
|Yes Bank
|99.75
|-1.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,470.60
|3.82
|Reliance
|1,282.55
|0.32
|ITC
|276.70
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|690.95
|7.67
|Mindtree
|906.10
|-0.79
|Yes Bank
|99.80
|-1.04
|GAIL
|305.20
|-1.96
|Reliance
|1,282.25
|0.33
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|690.95
|7.56
|IndusInd Bank
|1,470.60
|3.82
|Zee Entertain
|360.90
|1.26
|ITC
|276.70
|1.04
|IOC
|156.15
|0.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,470.15
|3.79
|ITC
|276.70
|1.08
|Larsen
|1,577.90
|0.93
|M&M
|670.25
|0.59
|Power Grid Corp
|208.50
|0.55
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|19,650.10
|-2.42
|GAIL
|305.25
|-1.96
|Tech Mahindra
|701.10
|-1.48
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,596.70
|-1.18
|Infosys
|731.30
|-1.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|172.45
|-1.32
|Infosys
|731.50
|-1.14
|Yes Bank
|99.80
|-1.04
|Tata Motors
|162.35
|-0.82
|TCS
|2,235.00
|-0.79
