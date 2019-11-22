Take the pledge to vote

Sensex and Nifty Open on a Cautious Note, Infosys and HCL Shares Fall

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share index turned choppy to trade 15.89 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 40,559.28. Similarly, the broader Nifty slipped 20.45 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 11,947.95.

PTI

November 22, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
Sensex and Nifty Open on a Cautious Note, Infosys and HCL Shares Fall
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a cautious note on Friday tracking weakness in index-heavyweight IT stocks amid mixed global cues.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share index turned choppy to trade 15.89 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 40,559.28. Similarly, the broader Nifty slipped 20.45 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 11,947.95.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Infosys which fell up to 3 per cent, HCL Tech 1.67 per cent, Tech Mahindra 1.65 per cent, TCS 1.52 per cent, Bharti Airtel 1 per cent and Bajaj Auto 0.91 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma rose up to 3.16 per cent, NTPC 2.69 per cent, PowerGrid 2.30 per cent and RIL 1.74 per cent.

According to traders, fall in IT stocks amid reports of changes in US work visa requirements aimed at protecting American workers fuelled the overall weakness in the market.

On Thursday, the Sensex ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 40,575.17. The Nifty closed 30.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, down at 11,968.40.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 5,023.54 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 247.74 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while those in Shanghai were in the red.

Stocks on Wall Street ended on a negative note on Thursday.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 4 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.72 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.59 per cent to USD 63.59 per barrel.

NIFTY 50

11,906.90 -61.50 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 354.90 2.82
Reliance 1,544.50 0.45
Indiabulls Hsg 233.80 0.97
Infosys 692.55 -2.90
SBI 330.30 -0.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 233.95 0.99
Zee Entertain 354.85 2.78
Reliance 1,544.15 0.45
Yes Bank 65.35 1.71
Embassy Office 432.01 0.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 354.65 2.75
NTPC 117.50 1.91
Yes Bank 65.35 1.71
Power Grid Corp 199.00 1.38
ITC 248.65 1.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 117.50 2.09
Power Grid Corp 199.05 1.79
Yes Bank 65.35 1.71
ITC 248.80 1.26
ONGC 132.60 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 230.25 -4.82
Infosys 692.55 -2.90
Tech Mahindra 746.40 -2.45
Cipla 475.50 -2.06
HCL Tech 1,114.10 -1.98
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 693.20 -2.88
Tech Mahindra 746.75 -2.35
HCL Tech 1,113.95 -1.98
TML-D 73.95 -1.86
Tata Motors 161.40 -1.71
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

