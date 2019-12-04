Take the pledge to vote

Sensex and Nifty Start off on Weaker Note Amid Uncertain US-China Trade Deal

The 30-share BSE gauge Sensex was down 119.42 points or 0.29 per cent to 40,556.03 in early deals while the 50-scrip NSE Nifty fell 36.90 points or 0.31 per cent to 11,957.30 in early trade.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started off on a weaker note on Wednesday tracking sharp losses in Asian markets amid growing uncertainties about US-China trade deal talks.

Besides, investors seem to be be taking a cautious stance ahead of Reserve Bank's monetary policy outcome, which is due on Thursday.

Likewise, the 50-scrip NSE Nifty fell 36.90 points or 0.31 per cent to 11,957.30 in early trade.

Exchange data showed foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,131.12 crore on Tuesday.

Experts said investors are worried after US President Donald Trump said that a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential polls.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled at 40,675.45, down 0.31 per cent or 126.72 points; while, the Nifty closed at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading 10 paise lower at 71.76 to the US dollar in early deals.

Asian stocks were trading sharply lower as investors turned more anxious seeing no breakthrough coming soon in US-China trade deal logjam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak.
NIFTY 50

12,010.65 +16.45 ( +0.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.30 -0.34
Bharti Infratel 256.60 3.28
ICICI Bank 516.80 1.46
SBI 337.40 0.34
Indiabulls Hsg 292.20 0.46
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IWML 1,261.15 -1.86
Yes Bank 59.25 -0.42
TCS 2,070.00 0.96
HUL 2,047.50 0.92
Indiabulls Hsg 292.30 0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 256.60 3.28
Tata Motors 162.80 2.91
ICICI Bank 516.80 1.46
Adani Ports 366.40 1.23
Wipro 239.50 1.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 162.75 2.91
TML-D 68.10 2.02
ICICI Bank 516.75 1.52
ONGC 128.90 1.18
TCS 2,070.00 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 251.05 -2.41
Coal India 203.25 -1.14
Larsen 1,299.75 -1.02
Bajaj Finserv 8,995.00 -1.04
Tata Steel 395.60 -1.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,299.00 -1.11
Tata Steel 395.60 -0.96
Vedanta 139.05 -0.47
HDFC 2,306.00 -0.62
Reliance 1,569.65 -0.58
See all Top Losers »

