Sensex Builds on Gains Ahead of F&O Expiry; Metal, Power Stocks Rally
Domestic investors are hoping for positive news on the trade front in the backdrop of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, traders said.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex ended 157 points higher on Wednesday, driven by gains in metal, power and financial stocks ahead of June derivatives expiry.
Extending its gains for the second session, the 30-share index settled 157.14 points, or 0.40 per cent, higher at 39,592.08. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,674.22 and a low of 39,319.64.
The broader NSE Nifty too rose 51.10 points, or 0.43 per cent, to finish at 11,847.55. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,871.85 and a low of 11,757.55.
Vedanta was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4.40 per cent. PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto too ended up to 4.12 per cent higher. On the other hand, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, TCS and HDFC were among the top losers, shedding up to 1.12 per cent.
Buying interest was seen in metal, power, healthcare, capital goods and financial counters ahead of the expiry of June futures and options (F&O) contracts scheduled for Thursday, traders said.
Domestic investors are also hoping for positive news on the trade front in the backdrop of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, traders added. According to experts, equities witnessed gains after positive momentum was triggered in the domestic stock market on reports of swift monsoon progress in the country.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee was appreciated 22 paise to 69.13 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.17 per cent to USD 65.03 per barrel.
Globally, while bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note, equity markets in Europe were trading in the green in early deals.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|612.25
|-1.50
|Yes Bank
|113.05
|2.73
|Axis Bank
|788.60
|0.89
|Reliance
|1,294.15
|-0.13
|Tata Steel
|510.60
|2.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,467.10
|1.58
|Bharti Airtel
|345.50
|-0.85
|Indiabulls Hsg
|612.05
|-1.56
|Yes Bank
|113.10
|2.77
|SBI Life Insura
|716.55
|6.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|177.85
|4.40
|Power Grid Corp
|209.65
|3.99
|JSW Steel
|277.15
|3.78
|Sun Pharma
|399.45
|3.55
|Hindalco
|208.35
|2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|177.85
|4.40
|Power Grid Corp
|209.85
|4.12
|Sun Pharma
|399.30
|3.59
|Yes Bank
|113.10
|2.77
|Tata Steel
|510.50
|2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,732.90
|-2.66
|Indiabulls Hsg
|612.25
|-1.50
|Infosys
|739.20
|-1.19
|IndusInd Bank
|1,434.80
|-1.02
|Bharti Airtel
|345.55
|-0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|739.65
|-1.12
|IndusInd Bank
|1,435.30
|-1.02
|Bharti Airtel
|345.50
|-0.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,477.00
|-0.68
|TCS
|2,253.70
|-0.58
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can Now Get Your ‘Made to Order’ Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop; Over 1,00,000 Configuration Options in Tow
- Disha Patani Sets Ultimate Fitness Goals with Her One-handed Cartwheel
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club
- 'Crowilla': Crow or Gorilla? This Absurd Video of a Bird is Leaving Netizens Completely Baffled
- Shah Rukh Khan Rides BMW Motorcycle, Gives Safety Message to Fans - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s