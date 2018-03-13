GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Cautious on Weak Global Cues; TCS Cracks 5%

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) cracked nearly 5 per cent after Tata Sons on Monday sold a 1.48 per cent stake in its flagship IT services firm to raise Rs 8,127 crore.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2018, 11:29 AM IST
Sensex Cautious on Weak Global Cues; TCS Cracks 5%
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex turned choppy on tepid cues from overseas market, despite positive macroeconomic data and appreciating rupee.

The 30-share barometer rose 44.58 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 33,962.52 in early session. However, a weak trend in other Asian markets following negative lead from Wall Street, restricted the gains.

The gauge rallied 610.80 points in the previous session, logging its biggest single-day gain in two years.

Sectoral indices led by consumer durables, capital goods, realty, bankex, oil & gas, PSU, FMCG, healthcare and auto were trading in the green, rising up to 0.66 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty climbed 19.65 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 10,441.05.

Major gainers were Wipro, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma, rising up to 2.15 per cent. While, TCS, Coal India and NTPC were the top losers.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) cracked nearly 5 per cent after Tata Sons on Monday sold a 1.48 per cent stake in its flagship IT services firm to raise Rs 8,127 crore.

Brokers said buying picked up on select counters on positive economic data. Industrial production expanded to 7.5 per cent in January while retail inflation eased to 4.4 per cent in February, raising industry clamour for a rate cut by the RBI next month to maintain growth momentum.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 374.65 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 464.59 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower following a fall in US stocks as focus turned to a US inflation report due on Tuesday for clues on the pace of US Fed policy tightening.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.16 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.16 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.17 per cent in early trade.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.62 per cent lower in on Monday's trade.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
S&P BSE Sensex

33,917.94 +610.80 ( +1.83%)

Nifty 50

10,421.40 +194.55 ( +1.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,892.70 -159.45 -5.22
SBI 259.10 +6.25 +2.47
PNB 100.00 +5.40 +5.71
Bank of India 106.75 +11.65 +12.25
IOC 408.00 +7.35 +1.83
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,899.90 -151.95 -4.98
PNB 99.95 +5.35 +5.66
Vedanta 322.40 +5.45 +1.72
IOC 408.20 +7.65 +1.91
Tata Steel 628.50 +5.80 +0.93
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 384.40 +17.65 +4.81
BPCL 465.55 +18.80 +4.21
Indiabulls Hsg 1,242.70 +32.25 +2.66
SBI 259.10 +6.25 +2.47
Bharti Infratel 348.10 +8.60 +2.53
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 259.45 +6.60 +2.61
Axis Bank 530.85 +11.65 +2.24
Sun Pharma 524.00 +11.55 +2.25
ICICI Bank 305.80 +5.10 +1.70
Dr Reddys Labs 2,179.65 +32.55 +1.52
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,892.70 -159.45 -5.22
Coal India 293.35 -4.30 -1.44
HCL Tech 956.70 -10.95 -1.13
NTPC 170.10 -1.05 -0.61
Maruti Suzuki 8,758.80 -51.50 -0.58
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,899.90 -151.95 -4.98
Coal India 293.50 -4.30 -1.44
Maruti Suzuki 8,758.00 -53.25 -0.60
NTPC 169.90 -1.10 -0.64
ONGC 182.90 -0.75 -0.41
