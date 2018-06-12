GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jayanagar Assembly Election Result (Karnataka)

BJP LostINC WonOTH Lost
logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Climbs 209 pts on Global Cues; Macro Data Eyed

The BSE Sensex stayed in the positive terrain throughout the session and hit a high of 35,743.08 before ending at 35,692.52, higher by 209.05 points, or 0.59 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2018, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Climbs 209 pts on Global Cues; Macro Data Eyed
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged 209 points to close at an over four-month high of 35,692.524 today, taking positive leads from the global markets as investors largely welcomed a historic summit between the US and North Korea.

The broader NSE Nifty too closed above the key 10,800-mark.
Building up of positions by participants ahead of release of IIP and inflation data also influenced trading sentiments, brokers said.

The BSE Sensex stayed in the positive terrain throughout the session and hit a high of 35,743.08 before ending at 35,692.52, higher by 209.05 points, or 0.59 per cent.
This is its highest closing since February 1, when the index had closed at 35,906.66.

The broader NSE Nifty scaled a high of 10,856.55 before closing up by 55.90 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 10,842.85.

Sentiment got a boost on the back of a firming trend in overseas markets after US President Donald Trump signed a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,062.82 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,156.77 crore yesterday, according to provisional data.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,739.16 +46.64 ( +0.13%)

Nifty 50

10,856.70 +13.85 ( +0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 546.30 +5.85 +1.08
TCS 1,824.10 +43.10 +2.42
SBI 287.70 +4.85 +1.71
Indiabulls Hsg 1,210.05 -10.70 -0.88
Reliance 1,002.50 +5.35 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,209.75 -10.65 -0.87
Dish TV 73.40 +0.75 +1.03
BPCL 420.85 +5.75 +1.39
Vedanta 243.10 -1.70 -0.69
Sun Pharma 545.65 +5.15 +0.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,256.30 +65.65 +3.00
Cipla 582.10 +15.00 +2.65
TCS 1,824.10 +43.10 +2.42
Lupin 871.90 +16.90 +1.98
Hindalco 245.00 +4.35 +1.81
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,252.00 +61.75 +2.82
TCS 1,824.20 +43.20 +2.43
SBI 287.65 +4.80 +1.70
Power Grid Corp 198.50 +2.80 +1.43
Infosys 1,276.10 +17.70 +1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.60 -12.40 -2.14
Adani Ports 382.85 -6.05 -1.56
Zee Entertain 557.10 -8.10 -1.43
Bajaj Finance 2,231.05 -30.20 -1.34
Bharti Airtel 375.65 -5.00 -1.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.50 -12.30 -2.12
Adani Ports 382.15 -5.75 -1.48
Bharti Airtel 376.10 -4.95 -1.30
HUL 1,620.30 -20.15 -1.23
HDFC 1,835.85 -11.95 -0.65
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Did You Know the Oldest Woman to Climb Everest Is a Former Air Hostess and Miss India Finalist?

Recommended For You