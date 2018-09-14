GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Climbs 300 Points on Positive Economic Data, Rupee Recovery

The 30-share barometer pushed higher by 318.85 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 38,036.81. The gauge had risen 304.83 points in the previous session on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2018, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Climbs 300 Points on Positive Economic Data, Rupee Recovery
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 38,000-mark by surging over 300 points in opening trade Friday on heavy buying by domestic institutional investors as the industrial production grew at 6.6 per cent in July and retail inflation cooled to a 10-month low.

The 30-share barometer pushed higher by 318.85 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 38,036.81. The gauge had risen 304.83 points in the previous session on Wednesday.

Sectoral indices were green across the board, with metal, power, PSU, realty and oil & gas stocks posting sizeable gains of up to 1.66 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty was trading above the 11,400-mark, up 84.90 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 11,454.80.

Buying activity picked momentum after data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday showed that industrial production grew at 6.6 per cent in July, while retail inflation cooled to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August.

The rupee's recovery by 50 paise to 71.68 against the dollar in early trade on the government's assurance that all steps would be taken to ensure the domestic currency does not depreciate to unreasonable levels also added to the momentum.

PowerGrid, emerged top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 3 per cent, followed by Yes Bank at 2.11 per cent.

Other big gainers that lifted both the key indices were Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, SBI, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, NTPC, ICICI Banak, Coal India and Tata Steel.

However, stocks of software exporters such as Wipro, Infosys and TCS were under pressure after the rupee continued its recovery against the dollar.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers, picking up shares worth a net of Rs 541.44 crore on Wednesday.

However, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) gave up shares worth a net of Rs 1,086.39 crore, provisional data showed.
Stock exchanges remained closed Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Most other Asian markets too were in a better shape, tracking positive cues from Wall Street on optimism over China-US trade talks.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.79 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.97 per cent in their early deals. Shanghai Composite Index, however, was down 0.26 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed 0.57 per cent higher on Thursday
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,940.84 +222.88 ( +0.59%)

Nifty 50

11,457.55 +87.65 ( +0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 326.05 +11.75 +3.74
Reliance 1,258.50 +6.00 +0.48
Maruti Suzuki 8,654.95 +161.00 +1.90
Axis Bank 635.25 -0.20 -0.03
Aurobindo Pharm 804.00 +30.15 +3.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 306.00 -0.50 -0.16
Fortis Health 145.30 +1.40 +0.97
Yes Bank 325.80 +11.35 +3.61
Maruti Suzuki 8,651.85 +149.75 +1.76
HCL Tech 1,078.75 -6.20 -0.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,193.00 +47.90 +4.18
BPCL 346.80 +12.65 +3.79
Yes Bank 326.05 +11.75 +3.74
HPCL 249.00 +8.60 +3.58
UPL 727.30 +23.65 +3.36
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 325.95 +11.50 +3.66
Power Grid Corp 200.00 +6.80 +3.52
Asian Paints 1,321.85 +30.10 +2.33
Vedanta 228.15 +4.40 +1.97
Adani Ports 383.25 +7.10 +1.89
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,077.35 -9.45 -0.87
Infosys 737.75 -5.15 -0.69
HUL 1,621.40 -5.45 -0.34
Bharti Airtel 375.25 -1.45 -0.38
ITC 306.00 -0.80 -0.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 737.95 -4.75 -0.64
HUL 1,621.05 -6.90 -0.42
Wipro 327.65 -1.00 -0.30
ITC 306.00 -0.50 -0.16
Bharti Airtel 374.95 -0.05 -0.01
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

ABVP Bags Three Out of Four Top Posts in DUSU Elections, NSUI Alleges EVM Fraud

ABVP Bags Three Out of Four Top Posts in DUSU Elections, NSUI Alleges EVM Fraud

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...