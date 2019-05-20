English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Sensex Closes 1,400 Points Higher After Exit Polls: Here's a Quick Look at What Happened
Adani Group stocks jumped, with Adani Enterprises surging 27.4%. Reliance Power surged 17.8%, Time Technoplast was up 16.8%, Jamna Auto Industries was up 16.3% and GE T&D India was up 15.7%.
Image for representation. (Reuters photo)
The benchmark stock market indices showed strong positive momentum after exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2019 projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will comfortably come back to power. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 1,422 points, or 3.75%, to 39,352.67, while the Nifty 50 surged 421 points, or 3.7%, to 11,828.25.
Here’s a quick snapshot at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:
Top sectoral gainers: The BSE PSU Banking index was up 4.5%, followed by BSE Capital Goods index (up 4.4%) and BSE Infrastructure index (up 4.3%). The Realty index was also up 4.1%.
Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, except the IT index (down 0.4%).
Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, State Bank of India (SBI) was the top gainer, up 8.5%. SBI was followed by IndusInd Bank (up 8.46%) and Tata Motors (up 7%).
Top Sensex losers: Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, with marginal declines. Bajaj Auto fell 1%, while Infosys was down just around 0.4%.
Sensex stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from the top gainers, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) climbed 6.8%, Yes Bank was up 6.7%, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) rose 5.8%, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) was up 5.75%, Maruti gained 5.7%, ONGC gained 5.1%, while Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped 5%.
Most actively traded stocks: RIL was the most actively traded stock on BSE, followed by Axis Bank (up 4.6%) and SBI.
Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Adani Group stocks jumped, with Adani Enterprises surging 27.4%. Reliance Power surged 17.8%, Time Technoplast was up 16.8%, Jamna Auto Industries was up 16.3% and GE T&D India was up 15.7%.
Top losers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories dropped 5.8%, Cox and Kings was down 4.9%, Jubilant Life Sciences was down 4.4%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 2.8%, while Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd fell 2.5%.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|344.70
|7.97
|Reliance
|1,325.90
|4.62
|Indiabulls Hsg
|814.55
|12.63
|ICICI Bank
|407.70
|4.62
|HDFC
|2,122.50
|6.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,325.50
|4.72
|Axis Bank
|782.75
|4.62
|Indiabulls Hsg
|811.05
|12.47
|SBI
|344.60
|8.04
|Yes Bank
|143.60
|6.73
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|814.55
|12.63
|Adani Ports
|400.10
|8.99
|IndusInd Bank
|1,494.65
|8.82
|SBI
|344.70
|7.97
|Tata Motors
|190.15
|7.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,492.60
|8.64
|SBI
|344.60
|8.04
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|7.53
|Yes Bank
|143.60
|6.73
|Larsen
|1,451.05
|6.55
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,589.40
|-5.67
|Zee Entertain
|362.50
|-2.59
|Bajaj Auto
|3,006.30
|-1.11
|Tech Mahindra
|779.35
|-0.70
|Infosys
|722.40
|-0.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,005.85
|-1.18
|Infosys
|722.40
|-0.19
