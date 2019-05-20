Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Sensex Closes 1,400 Points Higher After Exit Polls: Here's a Quick Look at What Happened

Adani Group stocks jumped, with Adani Enterprises surging 27.4%. Reliance Power surged 17.8%, Time Technoplast was up 16.8%, Jamna Auto Industries was up 16.3% and GE T&D India was up 15.7%.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Closes 1,400 Points Higher After Exit Polls: Here's a Quick Look at What Happened
Image for representation. (Reuters photo)
Loading...
The benchmark stock market indices showed strong positive momentum after exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2019 projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will comfortably come back to power. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 1,422 points, or 3.75%, to 39,352.67, while the Nifty 50 surged 421 points, or 3.7%, to 11,828.25.

Here’s a quick snapshot at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:

Top sectoral gainers: The BSE PSU Banking index was up 4.5%, followed by BSE Capital Goods index (up 4.4%) and BSE Infrastructure index (up 4.3%). The Realty index was also up 4.1%.

Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, except the IT index (down 0.4%).

Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, State Bank of India (SBI) was the top gainer, up 8.5%. SBI was followed by IndusInd Bank (up 8.46%) and Tata Motors (up 7%).

Top Sensex losers: Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, with marginal declines. Bajaj Auto fell 1%, while Infosys was down just around 0.4%.

Sensex stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from the top gainers, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) climbed 6.8%, Yes Bank was up 6.7%, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) rose 5.8%, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) was up 5.75%, Maruti gained 5.7%, ONGC gained 5.1%, while Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped 5%.

Most actively traded stocks: RIL was the most actively traded stock on BSE, followed by Axis Bank (up 4.6%) and SBI.

Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Adani Group stocks jumped, with Adani Enterprises surging 27.4%. Reliance Power surged 17.8%, Time Technoplast was up 16.8%, Jamna Auto Industries was up 16.3% and GE T&D India was up 15.7%.

Top losers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories dropped 5.8%, Cox and Kings was down 4.9%, Jubilant Life Sciences was down 4.4%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 2.8%, while Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd fell 2.5%.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,352.67 +1,421.90 ( +3.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,828.25 +421.10 ( +3.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 344.70 7.97
Reliance 1,325.90 4.62
Indiabulls Hsg 814.55 12.63
ICICI Bank 407.70 4.62
HDFC 2,122.50 6.46
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,325.50 4.72
Axis Bank 782.75 4.62
Indiabulls Hsg 811.05 12.47
SBI 344.60 8.04
Yes Bank 143.60 6.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 814.55 12.63
Adani Ports 400.10 8.99
IndusInd Bank 1,494.65 8.82
SBI 344.70 7.97
Tata Motors 190.15 7.52
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,492.60 8.64
SBI 344.60 8.04
Tata Motors 190.00 7.53
Yes Bank 143.60 6.73
Larsen 1,451.05 6.55
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,589.40 -5.67
Zee Entertain 362.50 -2.59
Bajaj Auto 3,006.30 -1.11
Tech Mahindra 779.35 -0.70
Infosys 722.40 -0.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,005.85 -1.18
Infosys 722.40 -0.19
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram