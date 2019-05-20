Sensex Closes 1,400 Points Higher After Exit Polls: Here's a Quick Look at What Happened

The benchmark stock market indices showed strong positive momentum after exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2019 projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will comfortably come back to power. The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 1,422 points, or 3.75%, to 39,352.67, while the Nifty 50 surged 421 points, or 3.7%, to 11,828.25.Here’s a quick snapshot at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:The BSE PSU Banking index was up 4.5%, followed by BSE Capital Goods index (up 4.4%) and BSE Infrastructure index (up 4.3%). The Realty index was also up 4.1%.All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, except the IT index (down 0.4%).Among the 30 Sensex stocks, State Bank of India (SBI) was the top gainer, up 8.5%. SBI was followed by IndusInd Bank (up 8.46%) and Tata Motors (up 7%).Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, with marginal declines. Bajaj Auto fell 1%, while Infosys was down just around 0.4%.Apart from the top gainers, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) climbed 6.8%, Yes Bank was up 6.7%, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) rose 5.8%, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) was up 5.75%, Maruti gained 5.7%, ONGC gained 5.1%, while Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped 5%.RIL was the most actively traded stock on BSE, followed by Axis Bank (up 4.6%) and SBI.Adani Group stocks jumped, with Adani Enterprises surging 27.4%. Reliance Power surged 17.8%, Time Technoplast was up 16.8%, Jamna Auto Industries was up 16.3% and GE T&D India was up 15.7%.Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories dropped 5.8%, Cox and Kings was down 4.9%, Jubilant Life Sciences was down 4.4%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 2.8%, while Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd fell 2.5%.