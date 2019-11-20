Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Closes 182 Points Higher; Reliance Industries Up 2%

After scaling a lifetime (intra-day) high of 40,816.38, the 30-share index ended 181.94 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 40,651.64.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSE
Image for representation.

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rose 182 points to end near its record peak on Wednesday, led by strong gains in Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank.

After scaling a lifetime (intra-day) high of 40,816.38, the 30-share index ended 181.94 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 40,651.64.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed just shy of the 12,000 mark, advancing 59 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 11,999.10.

Reliance Industries led the gains on Sensex, settling 2.47 per cent higher after it touched its life-time high of Rs 1,571.85 (intra-day) after the company's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, announced tariff hikes in the next few weeks.

Among other gainers, Sun Pharma rallied 5.73 per cent, IndusInd Bank 5.50 per cent and Yes Bank jumped 2.65 per cent.

L&T, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, ITC and PowerGrid too ended on a positive note.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank dropped 1.49 per cent, HDFC fell 0.87 per cent and Tata Steel slipped 0.83 per cent. HUL, SBI and Bharti Airtel too finished with losses.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled significantly lower after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that failure to get a trade deal with China will prompt more tariffs.

European equities were also trading on a negative note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 71.86 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.11 per cent to USD 60.84 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,999.10 +59.00 ( +0.49%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,547.65 2.51
Bharti Airtel 437.30 -0.47
Yes Bank 65.85 2.65
Vodafone Idea 7.05 16.53
ICICI Bank 495.00 0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,547.05 2.47
Vodafone Idea 7.07 17.44
Prime Focus 49.15 1.24
Yes Bank 65.85 2.65
Bharti Airtel 437.25 -0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 307.00 7.40
Sun Pharma 450.00 5.66
IndusInd Bank 1,469.30 5.50
BPCL 544.60 4.94
Dr Reddys Labs 2,838.65 3.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 450.20 5.73
IndusInd Bank 1,468.70 5.50
Yes Bank 65.85 2.65
Reliance 1,547.05 2.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,144.10 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 240.90 -3.85
IOC 130.90 -1.58
Kotak Mahindra 1,599.45 -1.50
Eicher Motors 21,489.80 -1.18
Hindalco 190.75 -0.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,599.10 -1.49
Tata Steel 398.55 -0.83
TML-D 76.85 -0.77
HDFC 2,199.60 -0.61
HUL 2,026.95 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram