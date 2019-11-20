Sensex Closes 182 Points Higher; Reliance Industries Up 2%
After scaling a lifetime (intra-day) high of 40,816.38, the 30-share index ended 181.94 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 40,651.64.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rose 182 points to end near its record peak on Wednesday, led by strong gains in Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank.
After scaling a lifetime (intra-day) high of 40,816.38, the 30-share index ended 181.94 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 40,651.64.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed just shy of the 12,000 mark, advancing 59 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 11,999.10.
Reliance Industries led the gains on Sensex, settling 2.47 per cent higher after it touched its life-time high of Rs 1,571.85 (intra-day) after the company's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, announced tariff hikes in the next few weeks.
Among other gainers, Sun Pharma rallied 5.73 per cent, IndusInd Bank 5.50 per cent and Yes Bank jumped 2.65 per cent.
L&T, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, ITC and PowerGrid too ended on a positive note.
On the other hand, Kotak Bank dropped 1.49 per cent, HDFC fell 0.87 per cent and Tata Steel slipped 0.83 per cent. HUL, SBI and Bharti Airtel too finished with losses.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled significantly lower after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that failure to get a trade deal with China will prompt more tariffs.
European equities were also trading on a negative note in their respective early deals.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 71.86 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.11 per cent to USD 60.84 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,547.65
|2.51
|Bharti Airtel
|437.30
|-0.47
|Yes Bank
|65.85
|2.65
|Vodafone Idea
|7.05
|16.53
|ICICI Bank
|495.00
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,547.05
|2.47
|Vodafone Idea
|7.07
|17.44
|Prime Focus
|49.15
|1.24
|Yes Bank
|65.85
|2.65
|Bharti Airtel
|437.25
|-0.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|307.00
|7.40
|Sun Pharma
|450.00
|5.66
|IndusInd Bank
|1,469.30
|5.50
|BPCL
|544.60
|4.94
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,838.65
|3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|450.20
|5.73
|IndusInd Bank
|1,468.70
|5.50
|Yes Bank
|65.85
|2.65
|Reliance
|1,547.05
|2.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,144.10
|1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|240.90
|-3.85
|IOC
|130.90
|-1.58
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,599.45
|-1.50
|Eicher Motors
|21,489.80
|-1.18
|Hindalco
|190.75
|-0.83
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,599.10
|-1.49
|Tata Steel
|398.55
|-0.83
|TML-D
|76.85
|-0.77
|HDFC
|2,199.60
|-0.61
|HUL
|2,026.95
|-0.49
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says Asim Shouldn't Have Pushed Him
- First Pic of Tiger Shroff from Baaghi 3 Sets Goes Viral, See Here
- Realme X2 Pro to Launch Alongside Realme 5s: Here’s How to Watch the Live Stream
- Ever Wondered How Old Your Dog Really Is? This Formula Could Help You Calculate Accurately
- Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Photo of Injured Monkey