1-min read

Sensex Closes 266 Points Higher; Auto Stocks Rally

After rising as much as 335 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 266.07 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 38,823.11. The index hit an intra-day high of 38,892.50 and a low of 38,631.31.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
Sensex Closes 266 Points Higher; Auto Stocks Rally
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rose 266 points on Thursday, led by metal, auto and financial stocks amid positive global market sentiment after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a rate cut later this month.

After rising as much as 335 points during the day, the 30-share index settled 266.07 points or 0.69 per cent higher at 38,823.11. The index hit an intra-day high of 38,892.50 and a low of 38,631.31.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended 84 points, or 0.73 per cent, higher at 11,582.90. During the day, it touched a high of 11,599 and a low of 11,519.50.

Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 4.46 per cent. IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, SBI, M&M, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and HDFC twins too rose up to 3.63 per cent.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Yes Bank, TCS, L&T, Axis Bank and NTPC fell up to 1.27 per cent.

"Indian markets opened positively for the first time post budget, taking cues from Asian markets which ended with handsome gains after US Fed signalled at interest rate cut soon in the face of some weakening economic data," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

In his congressional testimony on Wednesday, Powell confirmed that the US economy was still under threat of a slowdown, and that the Fed was ready to "act as appropriate" to boost growth.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended in the green.

Equities in Europe were also trading higher in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 14 paise to 68.43 against the US dollar (intra-day).

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.61 per cent to USD 67.42 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

38,823.11 +266.07 ( +0.69%)

NIFTY 50

11,582.90 +84.00 ( +0.73%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,354.50 -3.12
Bajaj Finance 3,451.05 0.64
Indiabulls Hsg 672.15 1.90
SBI 363.20 2.54
ICICI Bank 426.55 -1.01
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Interglobe Avi 1,354.85 -3.07
Bajaj Finance 3,449.35 0.67
Torrent Power 304.95 3.02
Yes Bank 92.40 -0.65
Indiabulls Hsg 672.50 1.90
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 354.80 6.63
JSW Steel 267.30 4.86
Hero Motocorp 2,507.80 4.49
IndusInd Bank 1,541.25 3.63
Tata Motors 156.80 3.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,507.25 4.46
Tata Motors 156.90 3.63
IndusInd Bank 1,540.85 3.57
SBI 363.10 2.51
Vedanta 163.70 2.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 665.70 -1.36
Bajaj Auto 2,711.70 -1.05
ICICI Bank 426.55 -1.01
Yes Bank 92.45 -0.59
UPL 631.25 -0.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 426.70 -0.99
Yes Bank 92.40 -0.65
TCS 2,101.45 -0.30
Larsen 1,495.00 -0.28
Axis Bank 767.40 -0.14
See all Top Losers »

