Sensex Closes Lower Ahead of RBI Policy Decision

Bengaluru: Shares closed lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the central bank's policy meeting decision later this week, weighed down by technology stocks.

The broader Nifty fell 0.55% to 12,021.65, while the benchmark Sensex settled 0.46% lower at 40,083.54.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.6%, dragging the Nifty IT index 1.6% lower.

India's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four years in the January-March period, raising prospects of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.