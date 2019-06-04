English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Closes Lower Ahead of RBI Policy Decision
The broader Nifty fell 0.55% to 12,021.65, while the benchmark Sensex settled 0.46% lower at 40,083.54.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Bengaluru: Shares closed lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the central bank's policy meeting decision later this week, weighed down by technology stocks.
The broader Nifty fell 0.55% to 12,021.65, while the benchmark Sensex settled 0.46% lower at 40,083.54.
Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.6%, dragging the Nifty IT index 1.6% lower.
India's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four years in the January-March period, raising prospects of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.
Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
