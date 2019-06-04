Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Closes Lower Ahead of RBI Policy Decision

The broader Nifty fell 0.55% to 12,021.65, while the benchmark Sensex settled 0.46% lower at 40,083.54.

Reuters

Updated:June 4, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
Sensex Closes Lower Ahead of RBI Policy Decision
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
Bengaluru: Shares closed lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the central bank's policy meeting decision later this week, weighed down by technology stocks.

The broader Nifty fell 0.55% to 12,021.65, while the benchmark Sensex settled 0.46% lower at 40,083.54.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.6%, dragging the Nifty IT index 1.6% lower.

India's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than four years in the January-March period, raising prospects of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

Indian markets are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

S&P BSE SENSEX

40,083.54 -184.08 ( -0.46%)

NIFTY 50

12,021.65 -66.90 ( -0.55%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Just Dial 757.15 -4.76
Reliance 1,351.65 -0.63
Infosys 735.30 -1.26
Axis Bank 822.80 1.25
Yes Bank 152.80 2.24
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 152.80 2.24
Bharti Infratel 274.00 1.95
NTPC 135.05 1.47
Axis Bank 822.80 1.25
Vedanta 165.90 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 346.05 -3.75
Hero Motocorp 2,752.70 -3.08
TCS 2,183.10 -2.64
HCL Tech 1,085.85 -2.63
Asian Paints 1,421.50 -2.59
See all Top Losers »
