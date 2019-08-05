Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Cracks Below 37,000-Mark, Tanks 531 Points Amid Negative Global Cues

Kashmir issue also spooked investors' sentiment after the authorities stepped up security in sensitive areas, suspended mobile internet services and either "arrested" or "detained" several leaders.

PTI

August 5, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Sensex Cracks Below 37,000-Mark, Tanks 531 Points Amid Negative Global Cues
Image for Representation.


Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex fell over 531 points to trade below 37,000-mark in early trade on Monday following persistent foreign fund outflows amid negative global cues.

Kashmir issue also spooked investors' sentiment after the authorities stepped up security at vital installations and in sensitive areas, suspended mobile internet services and either "arrested" or "detained" several leaders in fast-paced developments on Sunday night.

The 30-share index was trading 531.94 points or 1.43 per cent lower at 36,586.28; and the broader Nifty fell 171.05 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 10,826.30 in morning session.

In the Sensex pack, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Vedanta, SBI, Tata Steel, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Reliance and Maruti, were among the major losers, falling up to 8.49 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and HDFC were trading in the green.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 99.90 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 37,118.22. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 17.35 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 10,997.35.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,888.06 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Friday.

"FPIs withdrew more than they invested as the US-China trade war has started brewing again which is not helping investors' sentiments," said Harsh Jain, COO at Groww.

Further, "the announcement of rate cuts by Fed in the US has evoked confused reactions and added to the uncertainty," he added.

The Reserve Bank will hold its three-day policy meeting, beginning Monday (August 5).

It is widely expected to cut the benchmark interest rate for the fourth time in a row to boost the economy at time when key indicators are pointing towards a slowdown, experts said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions, following intensifying trade war between the US and China.

Equities on Wall Street too ended on a negative note on Friday last week.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 86 paise to 70.46 against the US dollar (intra-day).

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.18 per cent lower at 61.16 per barrel.


S&P BSE SENSEX

36,538.36 -579.86 ( -1.56%)

NIFTY 50

10,816.90 -180.45 ( -1.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,141.00 -3.66
SBI 294.60 -4.49
HDFC 2,129.35 0.21
Yes Bank 82.05 -7.08
ICICI Bank 400.10 -2.56
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,239.75 1.56
Infosys 784.05 1.09
Bajaj Auto 2,618.55 0.69
Bharti Airtel 343.95 0.12
HDFC 2,129.35 0.21
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.00 -7.13
Tata Motors 124.80 -4.51
Indiabulls Hsg 464.45 -5.15
SBI 294.60 -4.49
Hindalco 173.00 -4.10
