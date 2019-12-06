Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Cracks over 334 Points; Nifty Tumbles Below 12,000-mark

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed a continuous slide and went on to hit a low of 40,393.46 during the day.

PTI

December 6, 2019
Sensex Cracks over 334 Points; Nifty Tumbles Below 12,000-mark
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted over 334 points while the NSE Nifty slipped below the key 12,000-level on Friday, dragged by heavy losses in banking and auto stocks. A day after the Reserve Bank surprisingly maintained status quo in its key policy rates and projected slower economic growth, investors turned cautious, weighed by weak macro indicators.

After opening on a positive note, the 30-share BSE Sensex witnessed a continuous slide and went on to hit a low of 40,393.46 during the day. The index finally settled at 40,445.15, down 334.44 points or 0.82 per cent.

Likewise, the 50-share Nifty shed 96.90 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 11,921.50. Yes Bank led the laggard's list on the Sensex with a nearly 10 per cent drop after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the private sector lender's ratings.

Other top losers were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and HDFC. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, RIL, Asian Paint, TCS, Infosys and HDFC Bank closed with gains. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 23 closed in the red and seven finished with gains.

Sectorally, BSE auto index suffered the most by losing over 1.80 per cent, followed by finance, utilities, realty and bankex. Telecom index was the sole gainer on the chart.

In contrast to the Indian market, Asian bourses were trading higher as investors turned hopeful of the US and China striking a phase one trade deal following President Donald Trump's latest comments that both sides were moving on track.

NIFTY 50

11,921.50 -96.90 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
ICICI Bank 524.80 -0.62
Indiabulls Hsg 272.45 -4.44
Reliance 1,554.90 0.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
Indiabulls Hsg 272.40 -4.39
SBI 319.80 -4.89
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
RBL Bank 338.80 -7.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 259.70 5.55
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.52
JSW Steel 254.10 1.05
Tata Steel 403.25 0.86
Dr Reddys Labs 2,890.80 0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.48
Tata Steel 402.95 0.83
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
Asian Paints 1,717.80 0.17
Infosys 715.15 0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
Zee Entertain 287.70 -4.12
GAIL 117.15 -3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,465.85 -2.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 319.80 -4.89
IndusInd Bank 1,463.75 -3.05
Tata Motors 161.50 -2.77
M&M 510.30 -2.73
See all Top Losers »

