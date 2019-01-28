English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Cracks over 368 Points; Banking, Auto Stocks Drag
The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 36,124.26 and low of 35,565.15. It finished 368.84 points, or 1.02 per cent, down at 35,656.70.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex Monday plunged over 368 points to close at 35,656.70 due to across-the-board selling on the bourse as market sentiment turned volatile days ahead of the Union Budget, which is widely believed to have some populist announcements.
A heavy selling pressure emerged in banking, auto and consumer durable stocks.
Also, the NSE Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.
The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 36,124.26 and low of 35,565.15. It finished 368.84 points, or 1.02 per cent, down at 35,656.70.
While, the broader NSE Nifty touched a high of 10,804.45 during the day and fell to a low of 10,630.95. It finally ended 119, or 1.10 per cent, down at 10,661.55.
Among the Sensex pack, Yes Bank tumbled 5.46 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance 5.40, ICICI Bank 3.82 per cent, IndusInd Bank 3.10 per cent and HeromotoCorp 2.55 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.02 per cent, Korea Kospi fell 0.02 per cent, Japan's Nikkei declined 0.60 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 per cent.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX fell 0.29 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 was down 0.36 per cent in late morning deals. While, London's FTSE gained 0.04 per cent.
Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher by 9 paise to 71.08 against the US dollar.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower at USD 60.48 per barrel, down by 1.88 per cent.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A heavy selling pressure emerged in banking, auto and consumer durable stocks.
Also, the NSE Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.
The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 36,124.26 and low of 35,565.15. It finished 368.84 points, or 1.02 per cent, down at 35,656.70.
While, the broader NSE Nifty touched a high of 10,804.45 during the day and fell to a low of 10,630.95. It finally ended 119, or 1.10 per cent, down at 10,661.55.
Among the Sensex pack, Yes Bank tumbled 5.46 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance 5.40, ICICI Bank 3.82 per cent, IndusInd Bank 3.10 per cent and HeromotoCorp 2.55 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.02 per cent, Korea Kospi fell 0.02 per cent, Japan's Nikkei declined 0.60 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 per cent.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX fell 0.29 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 was down 0.36 per cent in late morning deals. While, London's FTSE gained 0.04 per cent.
Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher by 9 paise to 71.08 against the US dollar.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower at USD 60.48 per barrel, down by 1.88 per cent.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|373.30
|17.24
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,511.05
|-0.04
|Yes Bank
|207.50
|-5.51
|ICICI Bank
|343.55
|-3.82
|Reliance
|1,229.55
|-1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|372.50
|16.64
|HDFC Bank
|2,083.55
|-0.50
|Yes Bank
|207.65
|-5.46
|Reliance
|1,229.60
|-1.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,508.55
|-0.12
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|373.30
|17.24
|Bharti Infratel
|287.30
|2.70
|Coal India
|225.20
|1.92
|TCS
|1,955.00
|1.78
|Larsen
|1,300.45
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,951.95
|1.71
|Coal India
|224.75
|1.51
|Larsen
|1,300.55
|1.17
|Power Grid Corp
|188.00
|0.97
|Asian Paints
|1,379.85
|0.56
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|326.10
|-12.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|699.30
|-6.07
|Yes Bank
|207.50
|-5.51
|Bajaj Finance
|2,458.50
|-5.43
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,050.90
|-4.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|207.65
|-5.46
|Bajaj Finance
|2,456.20
|-5.40
|ICICI Bank
|343.45
|-3.82
|IndusInd Bank
|1,440.00
|-3.10
|Hero Motocorp
|2,602.00
|-2.55
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand: Twitter Celebrates as India Seal Series in Style
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Criticised for Not Wishing Elder Daughter Trishala on National Girl Child Day
- PUBG Lite Beta Goes Live as a Free-to-Play Game For PCs: Watch Video
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Why Have Our TV Subscriptions Become More Expensive?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results