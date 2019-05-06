English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Cracks Over 400 Points Amid Bloodbath in Chinese Equities
Top losers in early session were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Vedanta, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and RIL, dropping up to 4.65 per cent.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex cracked over 400 points Monday tracking carnage in Asian equities after US President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese goods this week.
In a Tweet on Sunday, Trump turned up the heat by saying he would raise import taxes on USD 200 billion in Chinese products to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on Friday.
Reacting to the news, Chinese bourses sank led by Shanghai Composite Index that plunged over 5 per cent. Other indices in Tokyo and Seoul were also trading in the red.
The 30-share Sensex too plummeted 453 points in early session. It, however, recovered some lost ground and was trading 321.03 points, or 0.82 per cent, lower at 38,642.23. The NSE Nifty was trading 93.95 points, or 0.80 per cent, down at 11,618.30.
Top losers in early session were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Vedanta, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and RIL, dropping up to 4.65 per cent.
Bucking negative market trend were PowerGrid, TCS, Asian Paints and Maruti, rising up to 0.42 per cent.
According to traders, domestic investors turned jittery amid bloodbath in Chinese equities.
In the previous session on Friday, the BSE bourse ended 18.17 points, or 0.05 per cent, lower at 38,963.26; and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 12.50 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 11,712.25.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 400.68 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 57.07 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 24 paise 69.46 against the US dollar in early trade.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 2.26 per cent lower at USD 69.25 per barrel.
In a Tweet on Sunday, Trump turned up the heat by saying he would raise import taxes on USD 200 billion in Chinese products to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on Friday.
Reacting to the news, Chinese bourses sank led by Shanghai Composite Index that plunged over 5 per cent. Other indices in Tokyo and Seoul were also trading in the red.
The 30-share Sensex too plummeted 453 points in early session. It, however, recovered some lost ground and was trading 321.03 points, or 0.82 per cent, lower at 38,642.23. The NSE Nifty was trading 93.95 points, or 0.80 per cent, down at 11,618.30.
Top losers in early session were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Vedanta, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and RIL, dropping up to 4.65 per cent.
Bucking negative market trend were PowerGrid, TCS, Asian Paints and Maruti, rising up to 0.42 per cent.
According to traders, domestic investors turned jittery amid bloodbath in Chinese equities.
In the previous session on Friday, the BSE bourse ended 18.17 points, or 0.05 per cent, lower at 38,963.26; and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 12.50 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 11,712.25.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 400.68 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 57.07 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 24 paise 69.46 against the US dollar in early trade.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 2.26 per cent lower at USD 69.25 per barrel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,395.25
|-0.97
|HDFC Bank
|2,333.10
|-1.47
|PC Jeweller
|119.30
|8.95
|Yes Bank
|169.30
|-3.75
|Tata Motors
|200.50
|-4.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JM Financial
|87.00
|1.99
|Reliance
|1,393.95
|-0.93
|MphasiS
|965.75
|-0.50
|Infosys
|720.10
|-0.50
|Yes Bank
|168.70
|-3.93
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|388.90
|2.14
|TCS
|2,157.85
|1.21
|IOC
|158.30
|1.38
|Tech Mahindra
|824.50
|0.87
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,915.00
|0.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,157.00
|1.15
|Larsen
|1,363.05
|0.15
|ONGC
|170.35
|0.15
|Power Grid Corp
|190.80
|0.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|199.75
|-4.63
|Yes Bank
|169.30
|-3.75
|JSW Steel
|298.10
|-3.48
|Titan Company
|1,111.00
|-2.97
|UPL
|941.35
|-2.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|200.75
|-4.18
|Yes Bank
|169.40
|-3.53
|HDFC
|1,969.20
|-2.03
|Tata Steel
|538.00
|-1.75
|HUL
|1,664.20
|-1.69
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Ghost Deserve Better? Game of Thrones Fans Unhappy with Jon Snow
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Iraq Government Bans Online Games Including PUBG Over Threat to National Security
- Avengers Endgame Fastest Film to Enter $2 Billion Club, Avatar's Record in Danger
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Here Are The Details
- In a First, Israel Has Responded to a Cyber Attack With an Air Strike on Hamas in The Gaza Strip
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results