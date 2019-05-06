Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Cracks Over 400 Points Amid Bloodbath in Chinese Equities

Top losers in early session were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Vedanta, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and RIL, dropping up to 4.65 per cent.

PTI

Updated:May 6, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Cracks Over 400 Points Amid Bloodbath in Chinese Equities
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex cracked over 400 points Monday tracking carnage in Asian equities after US President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese goods this week.

In a Tweet on Sunday, Trump turned up the heat by saying he would raise import taxes on USD 200 billion in Chinese products to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on Friday.

Reacting to the news, Chinese bourses sank led by Shanghai Composite Index that plunged over 5 per cent. Other indices in Tokyo and Seoul were also trading in the red.

The 30-share Sensex too plummeted 453 points in early session. It, however, recovered some lost ground and was trading 321.03 points, or 0.82 per cent, lower at 38,642.23. The NSE Nifty was trading 93.95 points, or 0.80 per cent, down at 11,618.30.

Top losers in early session were Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Vedanta, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank, HUL, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and RIL, dropping up to 4.65 per cent.

Bucking negative market trend were PowerGrid, TCS, Asian Paints and Maruti, rising up to 0.42 per cent.

According to traders, domestic investors turned jittery amid bloodbath in Chinese equities.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE bourse ended 18.17 points, or 0.05 per cent, lower at 38,963.26; and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 12.50 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 11,712.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 400.68 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 57.07 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 24 paise 69.46 against the US dollar in early trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 2.26 per cent lower at USD 69.25 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,653.36 -309.90 ( -0.80%)

NIFTY 50

11,614.65 -97.60 ( -0.83%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,395.25 -0.97
HDFC Bank 2,333.10 -1.47
PC Jeweller 119.30 8.95
Yes Bank 169.30 -3.75
Tata Motors 200.50 -4.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
JM Financial 87.00 1.99
Reliance 1,393.95 -0.93
MphasiS 965.75 -0.50
Infosys 720.10 -0.50
Yes Bank 168.70 -3.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 388.90 2.14
TCS 2,157.85 1.21
IOC 158.30 1.38
Tech Mahindra 824.50 0.87
Dr Reddys Labs 2,915.00 0.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,157.00 1.15
Larsen 1,363.05 0.15
ONGC 170.35 0.15
Power Grid Corp 190.80 0.21
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 199.75 -4.63
Yes Bank 169.30 -3.75
JSW Steel 298.10 -3.48
Titan Company 1,111.00 -2.97
UPL 941.35 -2.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 200.75 -4.18
Yes Bank 169.40 -3.53
HDFC 1,969.20 -2.03
Tata Steel 538.00 -1.75
HUL 1,664.20 -1.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram