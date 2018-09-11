English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Crashes 509 Points to End at Over 1-month Low on Global Trade Woes
The BSE barometer closed the day with a hefty fall of 509.04 points or 1.34 per cent at 37,413.13. This is the weakest closing since August 2 when it had ended at 37,165.16.
Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex crashed 509 points to close at more than one-month low of 37,413.13 due to heavy losses in metal, auto and financial stocks as investors fretted over heightened global trade war concerns.
Besides, the rupee hit yet another new lifetime low of 72.73 against the dollar (intra-day) at the forex market, which also triggered selling in equities pace towards the close.
Amid continuous foreign capital outflows, the 30-share barometer gained over 121 points at the outset on value-buying in select bluechip stocks, but fell back after selling pressure gathered momentum.
