Sensex Crashes 550 Points on Rupee Woes, Rising Crude Concerns
The BSE 30-share barometer, after a weak start, continued its slide to plummet below the 36,000-mark to hit a low of 35,911.82 to finally settle 550.51 points, or 1.51 per cent, down at 35,975.63.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 550 points Wednesday to slip below the 36,000-level after the rupee collapsed to a new life-time low amid surging crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows.
The BSE 30-share barometer, after a weak start, continued its slide to plummet below the 36,000-mark to hit a low of 35,911.82 to finally settle 550.51 points, or 1.51 per cent, down at 35,975.63.
The gauge had gained 299 points in the previous session on Monday after the RBI announced measures to shore up liquidity.
The NSE Nifty, too, stayed in the negative terrain through the session and hit a low of 10,843.75, finally ending 150.05 points, or 1.36 per cent, lower at 10,858.25.
Investors were cautious as the three-day RBI policy review began Wednesday. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to go for a 25 basis points hike.
The domestic currency breached the 73-mark for the first time to hit an all-time low of 73.41 (intra-day) against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, Brent crude oil near USD 85 a barrel, the rupee weakening by 43 paise to hit an all-time low of 73.41 against the dollar, and a mixed trend in other Asian markets also influenced trading sentiment here.
Mixed trend at other Asian and European markets on weak global cues also accelerated selling activity on bourses here, traders said.
Domestic markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.
Foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,842 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,805 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Gave Consent For Airport, Not For Compensation Offered: Jewar Farmers On Land Deal By Govt
-
Sunday 30 September , 2018
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
-
Thursday 27 October , 2016
Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Gave Consent For Airport, Not For Compensation Offered: Jewar Farmers On Land Deal By Govt
Sunday 30 September , 2018 World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
Thursday 27 October , 2016 Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|212.75
|5.92
|Bajaj Finance
|2,232.20
|1.07
|Indiabulls Hsg
|943.95
|4.18
|Axis Bank
|572.25
|-3.57
|Dewan Housing
|317.65
|-0.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|318.65
|-2.21
|Yes Bank
|212.85
|5.79
|Dewan Housing
|316.60
|-0.41
|Indiabulls Hsg
|944.30
|4.26
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,745.30
|-2.43
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|212.75
|5.92
|Hindalco
|253.75
|4.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|943.95
|4.18
|HPCL
|251.15
|3.29
|Vedanta
|240.10
|3.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|212.85
|5.79
|Vedanta
|240.10
|3.09
|Coal India
|276.55
|1.47
|ONGC
|181.60
|1.45
|Bajaj Auto
|2,733.20
|0.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|791.60
|-6.61
|Eicher Motors
|23,235.75
|-6.12
|Bharti Infratel
|251.70
|-5.94
|TCS
|2,162.85
|-4.11
|Axis Bank
|572.25
|-3.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|791.15
|-6.66
|TCS
|2,162.45
|-4.14
|Axis Bank
|570.70
|-3.91
|ICICI Bank
|303.60
|-3.36
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,251.60
|-2.86
