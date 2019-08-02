Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Crashes Over 300 Points Amid US-China Trade Tensions

The 30-share Sensex was trading 333.32 points, or 0.90 per cent, lower at 36,685.00. Similarly, the 50-share Nifty slipped 105.15 points, or 0.96 per cent to 10,874.85.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Sensex Crashes Over 300 Points Amid US-China Trade Tensions
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex on Friday fell over 300 points in line with global market sell-offs as investors panicked after the US decision to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods.

The trade war tensions between the US and China along with unabated foreign fund outflows weighed heavily on the market sentiments, traders said.

Tracking tepid global market trend, the 30-share index was trading 333.32 points, or 0.90 per cent, lower at 36,685.00. Similarly, the 50-share Nifty slipped 105.15 points, or 0.96 per cent to 10,874.85.

In the Sensex pack, HeroMotoCorp emerged as the biggest loser with a slide of 2.78 per cent, followed by Vedanta, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Tata Steel.

However, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Tata Motors and Infosys gained in the morning trade.

In the previous session, Sensex plunged 462.80 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 37,018.32. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 138 points or 1.24 per cent to close below the key 11,000-mark at 10,980.00.

US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods triggered fresh tension among investors over the trade battle between the two largest economies.

Trump on Thursday announced that the US will impose a 10 per cent levy on $300 billion in Chinese goods. The new tariffs is expected to go into effect from September 1.

Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 1,056.55 crore on a net basis on Thursday, as per provisional data with stock exchanges.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading lower in their respective early sessions.

Wall Street stocks finished lower on Thursday after announcement of a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, the rupee declined by 21 paise to 69.27 against the US dollar in morning trade.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged by 2.61 per cent to 62.08 per barrel.

Also Watch

S&P BSE SENSEX

36,752.36 -265.96 ( -0.72%)

NIFTY 50

10,896.45 -83.55 ( -0.76%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,175.95 -0.36
ICICI Bank 407.10 -2.39
Bharti Airtel 335.90 3.70
HDFC Bank 2,190.65 -1.40
Ashok Leyland 63.55 -7.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 626.00 0.06
ICICI Bank 407.10 -2.41
Bharti Airtel 336.10 3.75
IndusInd Bank 1,381.15 -1.33
Bajaj Finance 3,153.00 -2.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 336.15 3.78
Asian Paints 1,534.00 1.95
M&M 542.70 -1.07
UltraTechCement 4,235.50 0.09
Maruti Suzuki 5,593.90 0.38
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 336.00 3.72
Asian Paints 1,533.55 1.93
M&M 558.20 1.93
Maruti Suzuki 5,626.00 0.93
Tata Motors 130.10 0.46
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 140.25 -3.58
Tata Steel 407.40 -3.00
Wipro 263.20 -2.66
ONGC 133.30 -2.63
Hindalco 178.35 -2.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 140.25 -3.67
Tata Steel 407.35 -2.91
ONGC 133.35 -2.63
Coal India 197.75 -2.35
ICICI Bank 407.10 -2.41
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

