Sensex Darts up 232 Points; Nifty Above 12,100
The 30-share BSE index settled 231.80 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 41,198.66. It hit an intra-day high of 41,334.86 and a low of 41,108.19.
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rallied 231.80 points on Wednesday, driven by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ITC, RIL and Infosys.
The 30-share BSE index settled 231.80 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 41,198.66. It hit an intra-day high of 41,334.86 and a low of 41,108.19.
Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 73.70 points, or 0.61 per cent, up at 12,129.50.
In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance was the biggest gainer, rising 4.95 per cent, followed by Nestle India, ITC, Infosys and NTPC.
On the other hand, TCS, HDFC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank ended in the negative territory.
According to traders, recovery in global equities and hopes of growth-boosting measures in the upcoming Budget buoyed market sentiment.
Further, short-covering ahead of January derivatives expiry also lifted key indices, they said.
Bourses in Japan and South Korea ended with gains, while Hong Kong closed with sharp losses as the market opened after the Lunar New Year break. Bourses in China remained closed.
Stock exchanges in Europe opened on a positive note, even as investors assessed the risks posed by the Wuhan coronavirus.
Brent crude oil futures rose 0.71 per cent to USD 59.93 per barrel.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 71.23 per US dollar (intra-day).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|CCL Products
|207.95
|5.08
|HDFC
|2,403.65
|-1.18
|ICICI Bank
|526.45
|-0.32
|Bajaj Finance
|4,421.75
|4.95
|HDFC Bank
|1,235.95
|1.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|188.05
|6.79
|Bajaj Finance
|4,421.75
|4.95
|Nestle
|15,868.00
|2.95
|ITC
|236.85
|2.64
|Infosys
|789.45
|1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,152.70
|-1.44
|HDFC
|2,403.65
|-1.18
|UltraTechCement
|4,570.00
|-0.84
|Titan Company
|1,186.65
|-0.68
|Sun Pharma
|450.05
|-0.57
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Will Realme Achieve From The Twitter Battles Against Xiaomi And Poco?
- Neena Gupta in Quirky Post Requests Google to 'Reduce' Her Age
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10, Nadal vs Thiem LIVE Score and Updates: Rafa Takes 3rd Set to Stay Alive in Contest
- Apple HomePod is Finally in India; Hey Siri, Say Hello to The Amazon Echo Studio