Sensex Dives 288 Points; Nifty Slips Below 11,400 in Early Trade

A weak trend in Asia coupled with sell-offs on Wall Street last week and a slump in the Turkish lira dampened the sentiment globally

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
Representative Image
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 288 points and the NSE Nifty dipped below the 11,400-level in opening trade of Monday on heavy losses in PSUs, auto, metal and banking counters amid a global rout in equity markets.

A weak trend in Asia coupled with sell-offs on Wall Street last week and a slump in the Turkish lira dampened the sentiment globally, traders said.

The BSE 30-share barometer tanked 288.16 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 37,581.07. The gauge had lost 155.14 in the previous session.
Sectoral indices led by PSU, metal, infrastructure, power, oil & gas, auto, capital goods, realty and consumer durables were trading in the negative terrain, falling by up to 1.43 per cent.

The NSE Nifty was trading down by 83.75 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 11,345.75.

The laggards were Vedanta, Tata Motors, NTPC, HDFC, Power Grid, RIL, ONGC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank and L&T, falling up to 3.98 per cent.

Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 510.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 457.83 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Asian shares tumbled after investor sentiment took a hit amid the slump in the Turkish currency, lira, on geopolitical developments.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.44 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.83 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.94 per cent in their late morning deals.

US stocks dropped on Friday, triggered by fears over the sell-offs in the lira after US President Donald Trump said he had approved the doubling of metal tariffs against Turkey on Friday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.77 per cent lower on Friday.

S&P BSE Sensex

37,669.43 -199.80 ( -0.53%)

Nifty 50

11,370.90 -58.60 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 296.20 -8.25 -2.71
TCS 1,995.70 +2.60 +0.13
PC Jeweller 104.35 +3.20 +3.16
Sun TV Network 785.90 -40.30 -4.88
Coal India 281.20 +5.40 +1.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 285.15 -3.65 -1.26
TCS 1,995.50 +1.65 +0.08
SBI 296.35 -8.10 -2.66
PC Jeweller 104.35 +3.20 +3.16
Jet Airways 273.05 -3.35 -1.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 665.20 +19.25 +2.98
GAIL 372.95 +10.00 +2.76
Coal India 281.20 +5.40 +1.96
Sun Pharma 562.65 +8.65 +1.56
HCL Tech 978.45 +12.45 +1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 281.35 +5.35 +1.94
Sun Pharma 562.60 +9.00 +1.63
Bharti Airtel 373.20 +4.10 +1.11
Larsen 1,274.45 +9.55 +0.76
M&M 952.35 +7.35 +0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,279.35 -45.55 -3.44
Vedanta 216.90 -6.80 -3.04
SBI 296.15 -8.30 -2.73
BPCL 392.15 -9.45 -2.35
HPCL 280.00 -6.15 -2.15
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 216.80 -6.85 -3.06
SBI 296.35 -8.10 -2.66
HDFC 1,942.00 -33.40 -1.69
Yes Bank 375.70 -7.30 -1.91
ONGC 167.05 -2.20 -1.30
See all Top Losers »

