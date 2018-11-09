GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Down Over 100 Points on Weak Global Cues

The BSE Sensex was trading 114.08 points, or 0.32 per cent, lower at 35,123.60. It had dropped 226.45 points in opening trade.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2018, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Down Over 100 Points on Weak Global Cues
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices opened on a negative note Friday following weak global cues after the US Federal Reserve left key interest rates on hold last night, but hinted a rate hike next month.

The BSE Sensex was trading 114.08 points, or 0.32 per cent, lower at 35,123.60. It had dropped 226.45 points in opening trade.

The 30-share index had surged 246 points in the special Muhurat session Wednesday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2075.

The NSE Nifty saw similar movement, and was trading 31.05 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 10,567.35.

The stock market was closed Thursday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Top losers in the morning session include Bharti Airtel, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Steel, ITC, ONGC, HDFC, NTPC and SBI, falling up to 1.65. per cent.

Bucking the weak market trend, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Hero MotoCorp rose up to 2.36 per cent.

Shares of aviation companies gained due to softening of crude oil prices. InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet and Jet Airways were trading up to 2 per cent higher.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $60.62 per barrel, down 5 cents from their last settlement.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 35 paise to 72.65 against the dollar in early trade, following US mid-tem election results and easing crude oil prices.

According to provisional data available with the BSE, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 31 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers too to the tune of Rs 27 crore.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.93 per cent down, Shanghai Composite index fell 1.29 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 2.39 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was down 1.40 per cent in their early sessions.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.25 per cent and the Nasdaq shed 0.53 per cent after the Fed's statement.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,152.93 -84.75 ( -0.24%)

NIFTY 50

10,579.70 -18.70 ( -0.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,098.15 -1.13
Yes Bank 224.25 3.84
Axis Bank 612.40 0.91
HDFC 1,824.60 0.48
Maruti Suzuki 7,260.00 1.85
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 283.95 -0.94
Yes Bank 224.35 3.87
Adani Ports 332.40 1.78
Divis Labs 1,545.55 3.15
Axis Bank 612.10 0.82
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 240.15 4.59
Yes Bank 224.25 3.84
Asian Paints 1,298.00 3.76
Sun Pharma 600.00 3.04
Adani Ports 333.45 2.22
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,297.85 3.76
Yes Bank 224.20 3.80
Sun Pharma 599.05 2.86
Hero Motocorp 2,951.90 2.14
Adani Ports 332.40 1.78
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 658.55 -2.51
Hindalco 237.95 -2.50
Dr Reddys Labs 2,395.95 -2.32
Bharti Airtel 299.40 -2.24
Wipro 319.55 -1.78
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 659.50 -2.44
Bharti Airtel 299.15 -2.22
TCS 1,914.00 -1.48
Wipro 320.35 -1.55
Tata Steel 571.70 -1.51
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...