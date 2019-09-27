Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Drops 167 Points; Metal, Auto Stocks Tumble

Top laggards in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, M&M, TCS and Hero MotoCorp, dropping up to 5.39 per cent.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Drops 167 Points; Metal, Auto Stocks Tumble
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex closed 167 points lower after a volatile session on Friday, dragged by metal, auto and financial stocks, as optimism over US-China trade deal waned amid rising political uncertainty in the US.

The 30-share Sensex ended 167.17 points, or 0.43 per cent, lower at 38,822.57. The index swung 325 points intra-day, hitting a low of 38,782.60 and a high of 39,107.37. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 58.80 points, or 0.51 per cent, to end at 11,512.40.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack were Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, M&M, TCS and Hero MotoCorp, dropping up to 5.39 per cent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ITC, RIL, Kotak Bank and NTPC were the top gainers, rising up to 1.61 per cent.

According to traders, optimism over the upcoming US-China trade talks faded as market volatility increased on concerns over US President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, keeping global investors on the edge.

In Asia, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended in the red, while Shanghai Composite Index settled on a positive note. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 20 paise to 70.67 against the US dollar (intra-day). Brent crude futures slipped 0.33 per cent to USD 62.55 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,822.57 -167.17 ( -0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,512.40 -58.80 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
Reliance 1,309.05 0.94
SBI 281.20 -0.23
HDFC 2,035.90 -1.32
Maruti Suzuki 6,773.70 -1.22
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Phoenix Mills 687.55 -4.01
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 -0.00
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 349.10 1.47
Bajaj Finance 4,057.40 1.41
Kotak Mahindra 1,643.50 1.02
ITC 252.95 1.02
Bajaj Finserv 8,550.35 1.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,065.35 1.61
Bharti Airtel 348.80 1.41
ITC 252.90 1.02
Reliance 1,308.75 0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,644.20 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.25 -5.33
Zee Entertain 273.55 -4.59
Yes Bank 48.75 -4.51
IndusInd Bank 1,480.80 -4.34
Tata Steel 359.65 -4.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 157.20 -5.39
Yes Bank 48.80 -4.41
Tata Steel 359.55 -4.40
IndusInd Bank 1,483.05 -4.12
ONGC 131.45 -3.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram