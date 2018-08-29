GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Drops 173 Points After Scaling New High; Re Hit Record Low

The 30-share index hit an all-time intra-day high of 38,989.65.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2018, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Drops 173 Points After Scaling New High; Re Hit Record Low
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from record high levels to settle down by 173 points on Wednesday due to profit booking in Reliance Industries, HDFC and Infosys after recent gains.

The 30-share index hit an all-time intra-day high of 38,989.65 at the outset but the market lost steam as investors prefered to book profits after three straight days of gains.

The BSE barometer dropped to a low of 38,679.57 points towards the fag-end before settling at 38,722.93 points, down by 173.70 points, or 0.45 per cent over the last close.

Also, the NSE Nifty index in choppy movements finished lower by 46.60 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 11,691.90.

Intra-day, it hit a high of 11,753.20 and a low of 11,678.85. The Nifty had risen by 181.40 points or 1.54 per cent in the past two days of gain and scale a lifetime high (intra-day) of 11,760.20 and closed at the record at 11,738.50 on Tuesday.

The rupee plunged to a record low of 70.57 (intra-day) to the dollar, largely on strong month-end demand from importers and banks amid weakness in other Asian currencies.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,722.93 -173.70 ( -0.45%)

Nifty 50

11,691.90 -46.60 ( -0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 399.00 +32.80 +8.96
Reliance 1,294.20 -24.80 -1.88
Yes Bank 365.15 -5.45 -1.47
Axis Bank 656.90 -3.15 -0.48
SBI 309.70 +4.35 +1.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 399.00 +32.85 +8.97
Tata Steel 594.05 +4.70 +0.80
Reliance 1,294.45 -23.75 -1.80
Adani Enterpris 223.20 -6.00 -2.62
Axis Bank 656.55 -4.05 -0.61
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 680.00 +25.85 +3.95
Bajaj Finance 2,985.50 +52.90 +1.80
SBI 309.70 +4.35 +1.42
ONGC 177.00 +2.40 +1.37
BPCL 361.70 +3.15 +0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 177.30 +2.75 +1.58
SBI 309.65 +4.70 +1.54
Tata Steel 594.05 +4.70 +0.80
ICICI Bank 340.65 +1.80 +0.53
Tata Motors 261.60 +1.30 +0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 286.30 -8.40 -2.85
Power Grid Corp 193.05 -4.10 -2.08
Reliance 1,294.20 -24.80 -1.88
Eicher Motors 28,188.75 -489.20 -1.71
Lupin 887.10 -14.65 -1.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 287.05 -7.60 -2.58
Reliance 1,294.45 -23.75 -1.80
Power Grid Corp 193.70 -3.10 -1.58
Yes Bank 366.00 -5.35 -1.44
IndusInd Bank 1,907.15 -26.25 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 52
Loading...