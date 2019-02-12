LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sensex Drops 241 Points Ahead of Macro Data Releases; Bank, IT Stocks Crack

Top losers include Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, SBI, Infosys, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.63 per cent.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Drops 241 Points Ahead of Macro Data Releases; Bank, IT Stocks Crack
Representational Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex dropped over 200 points, ending in the negative terrain for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, as investors intensified selling towards the fag end of the day, even as global cues remained positive.

Realty, IT, FMCG and banking counters witnessed heavy selling ahead of index of the release of industrial production (IIP) data for December and consumer price inflation (CPI) numbers for January.

Indices failed to hold on to opening gains as profit-taking re-emerged in the later part of the session, wiping off initial gains, with the BSE Sensex settling 241.41 points, or 0.66 per cent, down at 36,153.62 points. The gauge had lost 580 points in the previous three sessions.

The broader Nifty finished at 10,831.40, down 57.40 points, or 0.53 per cent. Top losers include Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, SBI, Infosys, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Bajaj Auto and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 2.63 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Tata Steel, NTPC, Asian Paints, Vedanta, M&M and RIL were the gainers, rising up to 2 per cent.

"The market closed the session with cuts of over half a per cent amid weak global cues and ahead of inflation and industrial output data," said Paras Bothra, President, Equity Research, Ashika Group.

"The underlying sentiment of the markets remained cautious as another round of US-China trade talks began with working-level talks in Beijing and US congressional negotiators reached an agreement in principle to fund the government and avoid another shutdown ahead of a Friday midnight deadline," he added.

Sectorally, the BSE realty index emerged as the worst performer by falling 1.29 per cent, followed by IT index shedding 0.94 per cent, teck (0.90 per cent), bankex (0.81 per cent), FMCG (0.73 per cent), auto (0.51 per cent), PSU (0.31 per cent), capital goods (0.19 per cent), power (0.08 per cent), consumer durables (0.07 per cent) and oil and gas (0.06 per cent).

While metal, healthcare and infrastructure indices ended higher up to 1.65 per cent. In the broader markets, the small-cap index fell 0.43 per cent, and mid-caps shed 0.06 per cent.

Tepid earnings by some more companies and foreign fund outflows also dampened trading sentiments, brokers said. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 125.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 232.55 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei climbed 2.61 per cent, Korea's Kospi was up 0.45 per cent, Taiwan index gained 0.93 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.68 per cent higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng too up 0.10 per cent.

European markets traded higher in their early deals. Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.99 per cent, Paris CAC 40 rose 0.72 per cent and London's FTSE was up 0.33 per cent.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,034.11 -119.51 ( -0.33%)

NIFTY 50

10,793.65 -37.75 ( -0.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.25 -1.23
Bata India 1,272.30 6.86
Reliance 1,245.95 -0.83
Axis Bank 697.50 -1.15
HDFC 1,930.50 1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.15 -1.28
Reliance 1,244.40 -0.98
ICICI Bank 340.00 -1.29
Yes Bank 169.05 -1.91
TCS 2,068.60 0.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 341.65 4.54
Indiabulls Hsg 618.90 3.34
UPL 817.20 2.64
Tata Motors 155.00 2.11
HDFC 1,930.50 1.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 154.75 2.18
HDFC 1,925.55 1.05
TCS 2,068.60 0.88
HCL Tech 1,067.65 0.78
Infosys 754.95 0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 20,158.70 -4.63
HPCL 225.10 -3.82
IOC 129.90 -3.60
GAIL 315.50 -3.13
ONGC 133.40 -2.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 133.60 -2.84
SBI 268.25 -2.60
Power Grid Corp 176.75 -2.51
Larsen 1,219.80 -2.00
Yes Bank 169.05 -1.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram