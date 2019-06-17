Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Drops 500 points; R-Infra, PC Jewellers, Jet Airways Key Stocks to Watch

All the sectoral indices traded in the red, with the BSE Metal and BSE Energy being top losers, down 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 17, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
Sensex Drops 500 points; R-Infra, PC Jewellers, Jet Airways Key Stocks to Watch
Image for Representation.
Loading...

The benchmark stock market indices witnessed steep decline on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 500 points, or 1.3%, to trade at 38,948.24 at 3.15pm, while the Nifty 50 was trading lower by 156.50 points, or 1.3%, at 11,666.10.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the BSE Metal and BSE Energy being top losers, down 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively.

Here are the key stocks that traders need to watch today:

Jet Airways: Shares of Jet Airways tumbled 19% in intraday trade, marking their eighth day of decline, after the Prime Minister’s Office asked the revenue department to assess tax dues on account of the airline, according to a media report.

Reliance Infrastructure: Shares of Reliance Infrastructure plunged 14% intraday after the Anil Ambani-led company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,301 crore in the March quarter, its biggest ever loss.

PC Jewellers: Shares of PC Jewellers sank 19% as Crisil downgraded ratings on the company’s bank loan facilities. The jewellery maker’s long-term rating has been cut to 'BB+/Negative' from 'BBB+/Negative', while the short-term rating has been slashed to 'A4+' from 'A2'.

Shriram Transport: Shriram Transport Finance shares fell as much as 7.8% after Piramal Enterprises sold its entire stake in the company. A media report said that about 10% equity worth Rs 2,305 crore exchanged hands on NSE at around Rs 1,000-1,023 per share.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital shares cracked 10% despite the company selling its 10.75% stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) for over Rs 1,450 crore.

Divi’s Laboratories: Shares of Divi's Laboratories rose 4% after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) cleared the company’s Chippada unit in Andhra Pradesh with zero observation.

Lupin: Lupin fell 2.3% after the pharmaceutical company said it is recalling more than 18,000 bottles of an antibiotic drug used to treat bacterial infections from the US market.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) shares declined 5% even as the company said it paid interest and principal of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on 14 June.

S&P BSE SENSEX

38,960.79 -491.28 ( -1.25%)

NIFTY 50

11,672.15 -151.15 ( -1.28%)
