Sensex Drops 500 points; R-Infra, PC Jewellers, Jet Airways Key Stocks to Watch
The benchmark stock market indices witnessed steep decline on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 500 points, or 1.3%, to trade at 38,948.24 at 3.15pm, while the Nifty 50 was trading lower by 156.50 points, or 1.3%, at 11,666.10.
All the sectoral indices were trading in the red, with the BSE Metal and BSE Energy being top losers, down 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively.
Here are the key stocks that traders need to watch today:
Jet Airways: Shares of Jet Airways tumbled 19% in intraday trade, marking their eighth day of decline, after the Prime Minister’s Office asked the revenue department to assess tax dues on account of the airline, according to a media report.
Reliance Infrastructure: Shares of Reliance Infrastructure plunged 14% intraday after the Anil Ambani-led company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,301 crore in the March quarter, its biggest ever loss.
PC Jewellers: Shares of PC Jewellers sank 19% as Crisil downgraded ratings on the company’s bank loan facilities. The jewellery maker’s long-term rating has been cut to 'BB+/Negative' from 'BBB+/Negative', while the short-term rating has been slashed to 'A4+' from 'A2'.
Shriram Transport: Shriram Transport Finance shares fell as much as 7.8% after Piramal Enterprises sold its entire stake in the company. A media report said that about 10% equity worth Rs 2,305 crore exchanged hands on NSE at around Rs 1,000-1,023 per share.
Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital shares cracked 10% despite the company selling its 10.75% stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) for over Rs 1,450 crore.
Divi’s Laboratories: Shares of Divi's Laboratories rose 4% after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) cleared the company’s Chippada unit in Andhra Pradesh with zero observation.
Lupin: Lupin fell 2.3% after the pharmaceutical company said it is recalling more than 18,000 bottles of an antibiotic drug used to treat bacterial infections from the US market.
DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) shares declined 5% even as the company said it paid interest and principal of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due on 14 June.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram Trans
|1,017.95
|-6.18
|IndusInd Bank
|1,399.65
|-1.90
|Yes Bank
|116.15
|0.96
|Reliance
|1,282.30
|-2.68
|Indiabulls Hsg
|654.70
|-2.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Apollo Tyres
|200.00
|7.87
|Reliance
|1,281.50
|-2.69
|Yes Bank
|116.20
|0.74
|Indiabulls Hsg
|655.25
|-2.51
|Shriram Trans
|1,015.00
|-6.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|116.15
|0.96
|Zee Entertain
|338.10
|0.48
|Wipro
|299.15
|0.12
|Coal India
|255.30
|0.06
|Infosys
|740.55
|0.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|116.20
|0.74
|Coal India
|255.20
|0.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|473.10
|-5.72
|JSW Steel
|260.20
|-4.07
|Tata Motors
|158.75
|-3.32
|Vedanta
|164.05
|-3.24
|Axis Bank
|777.70
|-2.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|473.05
|-5.66
|Vedanta
|163.95
|-3.33
|Tata Motors
|158.85
|-3.20
|Axis Bank
|776.70
|-2.93
|Bharti Airtel
|343.50
|-2.77
