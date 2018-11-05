English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Drops 61 Points on Negative Global Cues, Weak Rupee
The Sensex fell below the 35,000-level to touch a low of 34,811.60 due to heavy selling pressure in view of foreign capital outflows and weak global cues.
Bombay stock exchange headquarter.
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 61 points and settled below the 35,000 mark on Monday, tracking weak Asian stocks amid uncertainty around the China-US trade war, fall in rupee and unabated foreign fund outflows.
The Sensex fell below the 35,000-level to touch a low of 34,811.60 due to heavy selling pressure in view of foreign capital outflows and weak global cues.
However, fag-end buying helped trimming losses and the index closed at 34,950.92 with a fall of 60.73 points, or 0.17 per cent.
The gauge had rallied almost 580 points on Friday.
The broader NSE Nifty, after slipping below the 10,500-mark to hit a low of 10,477, finally concluded 29 points, or 0.27 per cent, down at 10,524.
The rupee depreciated 67 paise, to 73.12 (intra-day) against the dollar too had a negative influence.
Market was volatile in a narrow range due to weak global cues and selling pressure in pharma, FMCG and auto, analysts said.
"Rupee weakened on account of crunch in domestic liquidity while gradual decline in yield may ease the concern. Investors' were bit conservative in the holiday shortened week due to uncertainty regarding US china trade deal and Fed policy," they added.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 196.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 852.99 crore.
The Sensex fell below the 35,000-level to touch a low of 34,811.60 due to heavy selling pressure in view of foreign capital outflows and weak global cues.
However, fag-end buying helped trimming losses and the index closed at 34,950.92 with a fall of 60.73 points, or 0.17 per cent.
The gauge had rallied almost 580 points on Friday.
The broader NSE Nifty, after slipping below the 10,500-mark to hit a low of 10,477, finally concluded 29 points, or 0.27 per cent, down at 10,524.
The rupee depreciated 67 paise, to 73.12 (intra-day) against the dollar too had a negative influence.
Market was volatile in a narrow range due to weak global cues and selling pressure in pharma, FMCG and auto, analysts said.
"Rupee weakened on account of crunch in domestic liquidity while gradual decline in yield may ease the concern. Investors' were bit conservative in the holiday shortened week due to uncertainty regarding US china trade deal and Fed policy," they added.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 196.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 852.99 crore.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|PC Jeweller
|94.55
|7.20
|Reliance
|1,090.30
|1.43
|ICICI Bank
|349.65
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|PC Jeweller
|94.50
|6.90
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Dewan Housing
|219.90
|-4.60
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.30
|-4.24
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|UPL
|724.30
|1.81
|Wipro
|324.10
|1.79
|HCL Tech
|1,020.75
|1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|295.30
|3.45
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Wipro
|323.95
|1.52
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|Coal India
|263.60
|0.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|563.05
|-7.26
|IOC
|140.30
|-5.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.10
|-4.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,486.45
|-3.59
|BPCL
|291.80
|-3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,491.70
|-3.29
|NTPC
|153.60
|-2.72
|Power Grid Corp
|185.85
|-2.18
|ONGC
|154.85
|-1.59
|HDFC
|1,795.65
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: After Winning Start Real Kashmir Look to Make Perfect Home Debut Against Churchill
- Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
- Top 5 Windows Laptops Under Rs 50,000 You Can Buy This Diwali
- Mahindra’s Flagship SUV (YUV400) Named Alturas G4, Price Expected at Rs 30 Lakh
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...