Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points Amid Thin Global Trade

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping up to 1.51 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Drops Over 100 Points Amid Thin Global Trade
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled over 100 points in opening session on Tuesday tracking weak global cues as year-end holidays thinned trading across markets.

The 30-share BSE index fell 108.21 points or 0.26 per cent to 41,449.79, and the broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.10 points or 0.23 per cent to 12,227.75.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping up to 1.51 per cent, followed by Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, Axis Bank was the top gainer, rising up to 0.42 per cent. Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement, HUL, ITC and SBI were also trading in the green.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 17.14 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 41,558. The Nifty, however, closed 10.05 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 12,255.85.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 130.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 201.32 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to experts, domestic stock market remained lacklustre as 2019 is coming to an end amid muted activity worldwide amid year-end holidays.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions, while those in Tokyo and Seoul remained closed. Stocks on Wall Street ended lower on Monday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.07 per cent to USD 66.62 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 4 paise to 71.27 against the US dollar in morning session.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 0.00
Indiabulls Hsg 311.90 1.68
Kotak Mahindra 1,679.25 -0.53
Reliance 1,534.40 -0.63
IRCTC 939.55 1.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 765.00 1.43
NTPC 117.90 1.03
Power Grid Corp 191.75 0.84
Titan Company 1,200.65 0.52
Sun Pharma 432.15 0.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 769.45 -1.64
Bajaj Auto 3,212.00 -1.26
IndusInd Bank 1,520.40 -0.67
Reliance 1,534.40 -0.63
Nestle 14,773.95 -0.63
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram