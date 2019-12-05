Sensex Drops Over 100 Points as RBI Leaves Policy Rate Unchanged at 5.15%
In the fifth bi-monthly review of the policy, the Reserve Bank of India also revised GDP growth downwards to 5 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.1 per cent projected in its October policy.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in afternoon session on Thursday, after the the Reserve Bank of India kept the key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.
In the fifth bi-monthly review of the policy, the central bank also revised GDP growth downwards to 5 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.1 per cent projected in its October policy.
After opening higher by 84.17 points at 40,934.46 in opening deals, the 30-share index pared all gains to turn negative after the policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
It was trading 100.56 points, lower at 40,749.73 at 1149 hours. Similar movement was seen on the NSE and the broader NSE Nifty was trading 11.25 points, or 0.09 per cent, down at 12,031.95 at 1212 hrs.
Top losers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank shedding up to 2 per cent.
On the other hand, TCS, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys bucked the trend and were trading in the positive territory with gains of as much as 1.20 per cent.
Rate-sensitive banking stocks faced the heat, with the BSE bankex falling 0.36 per cent. BSE realty index also turned red.
The rupee was also trading lower by 8 paise at 71.61 in afternoon session.
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.32 per cent to USD 62.80 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|531.90
|0.50
|Reliance
|1,560.45
|0.50
|Zee Entertain
|294.45
|4.66
|Yes Bank
|62.45
|-0.87
|HDFC AMC
|3,222.00
|-3.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|62.50
|-0.87
|HDFC AMC
|3,221.00
|-3.25
|TCS
|2,114.35
|1.70
|ICICI Bank
|531.90
|0.48
|SBI
|338.80
|-0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|294.45
|4.66
|TCS
|2,115.00
|1.76
|Larsen
|1,303.50
|1.43
|ITC
|246.00
|1.17
|Britannia
|3,081.00
|1.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,114.35
|1.70
|Larsen
|1,303.20
|1.40
|ITC
|246.00
|1.17
|Tech Mahindra
|765.50
|0.90
|Reliance
|1,560.65
|0.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|197.90
|-2.39
|JSW Steel
|254.00
|-2.23
|GAIL
|120.85
|-1.95
|Sun Pharma
|435.65
|-1.81
|Bharti Airtel
|453.65
|-1.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|436.00
|-1.74
|Bharti Airtel
|453.40
|-1.62
|Tata Steel
|403.35
|-1.41
|IndusInd Bank
|1,525.85
|-1.18
|SBI
|338.80
|-0.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Skillful Kane Williamson Plays A Bit Like Steve Smith: Ricky Ponting
- Naagin 4 Actress Nia Sharma is a Fan of Bigg Boss 13, Says Sidharth Shukla is Doing Well
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- Jason Derulo Slams Instagram for Removing Steamy Photo