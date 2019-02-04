LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points, Nifty Falls by 31 Points Amid Mixed Global Cues

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include ONGC, RIL, HCL Tech, Vedanta, HUL, Coal India, HDFC Bank, HDFC, TCS and Infosys, rising up to 2.39 per cent.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
Sensex Drops Over 100 Points, Nifty Falls by 31 Points Amid Mixed Global Cues
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex Monday fell over 100 points tracking selloff in banking, auto and metal stocks amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 109.53 points, or 0.30 per cent, lower at 36,359.90.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 31.75 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 10,861.90.

On Friday, however, key indices finished with robust gains Friday after the government made a big populist push in its final budget before elections, even as some investors fretted about the fiscal impact of farm sops and tax rebates.

The BSE Sensex had climbed 212.74 points, or 0.59 per cent, to finish at 36,469.43, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 62.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 10,893.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include ONGC, RIL, HCL Tech, Vedanta, HUL, Coal India, HDFC Bank, HDFC, TCS and Infosys, rising up to 2.39 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, M&M, PowerGrid and Tata Motors were the top losers, falling up to 3.15 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,315.89 crore Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.30 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.02 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.53 per cent; while Kospi slipped 0.06 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.26 per cent higher on Friday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 37 paise against US dollar to 71.64.

The benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.16 per cent to USD 62.65 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

36,328.60 -140.83 ( -0.39%)

NIFTY 50

10,847.40 -46.25 ( -0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,033.60 4.24
Dewan Housing 105.00 -5.58
Yes Bank 180.95 -2.51
Indiabulls Hsg 659.40 -2.84
Reliance 1,260.15 0.82
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,034.45 4.35
Yes Bank 180.90 -2.56
Vakrangee 43.40 -4.09
Dewan Housing 104.95 -5.83
Indiabulls Hsg 659.10 -2.68
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,033.60 4.24
Dr Reddys Labs 2,833.65 1.52
ONGC 143.90 1.48
HCL Tech 1,055.15 1.08
Reliance 1,260.15 0.82
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 143.95 1.34
Reliance 1,259.70 0.99
HCL Tech 1,055.50 1.10
Bajaj Auto 2,621.00 0.70
HUL 1,807.95 0.65
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 341.75 -3.57
HPCL 226.10 -3.38
Indiabulls Hsg 659.40 -2.84
Yes Bank 180.55 -2.72
Tata Steel 460.45 -3.00
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 180.90 -2.56
IndusInd Bank 1,479.60 -2.51
Tata Steel 460.40 -2.75
Bharti Airtel 305.05 -2.01
M&M 674.30 -2.01
See all Top Losers »

