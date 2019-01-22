English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Drops Over 100 Points on Profit-booking Amid Weak Global Cues
The laggards were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, M&M, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, Axis Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paint, HUL and SBI, falling up to 1.70 per cent.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 100 points on Tuesday after a five-session winning spree as investors cashed profits in IT, metal, banking, consumer durables, power and auto shares amid sustained foreign fund outflows.
Cues from other Asian markets were weak too.
The BSE 30-share barometer dropped 134.05 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 36,444.91 in early trade as index major Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki declined.
The gauge had rallied over 725 points in the previous five sessions.
The NSE Nifty index too slipped by 45.90 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 10,915.95.
Brokers said investors turned cautious and preferred to log profits in recent gainers, dragging down key indices.
Besides, a weak trend at most of other Asian markets on concerns about the global economic outlook, after the International Monetary fund (IMF) slashed its world economic forecast on Monday, weighed on the sentiments here, they added.
The IMF lowered its global growth projections for 2019 and 2020 to 3.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively, citing slowdown in several advanced economies around the world more rapidly than previously anticipated.
The laggards were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, M&M, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, Axis Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paint, HUL and SBI, falling up to 1.70 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling activity on domestic bourses here. They sold shares worth a net Rs 29.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 520.80 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.73 per cent, Korea's Kospi was down 0.65 per cent and Taiwan's index shed 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.88 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.06 per cent.
The rupee edged 5 paise higher to 71.23 against the US dollar in early session at the interbank forex market Tuesday on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Cues from other Asian markets were weak too.
The BSE 30-share barometer dropped 134.05 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 36,444.91 in early trade as index major Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki declined.
The gauge had rallied over 725 points in the previous five sessions.
The NSE Nifty index too slipped by 45.90 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 10,915.95.
Brokers said investors turned cautious and preferred to log profits in recent gainers, dragging down key indices.
Besides, a weak trend at most of other Asian markets on concerns about the global economic outlook, after the International Monetary fund (IMF) slashed its world economic forecast on Monday, weighed on the sentiments here, they added.
The IMF lowered its global growth projections for 2019 and 2020 to 3.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively, citing slowdown in several advanced economies around the world more rapidly than previously anticipated.
The laggards were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, M&M, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, Axis Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, HDFC, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Asian Paint, HUL and SBI, falling up to 1.70 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling activity on domestic bourses here. They sold shares worth a net Rs 29.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 520.80 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.73 per cent, Korea's Kospi was down 0.65 per cent and Taiwan's index shed 0.21 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.88 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.06 per cent.
The rupee edged 5 paise higher to 71.23 against the US dollar in early session at the interbank forex market Tuesday on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,235.30
|-0.19
|Sun Pharma
|419.20
|5.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,292.25
|1.94
|Asian Paints
|1,409.35
|-0.90
|Yes Bank
|192.05
|0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Page Industries
|22,541.00
|-1.70
|Reliance
|1,234.05
|-0.04
|Sun Pharma
|417.90
|4.91
|Yes Bank
|191.95
|-0.08
|Axis Bank
|660.80
|0.08
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|419.15
|5.23
|Wipro
|345.15
|2.18
|Titan Company
|982.65
|2.07
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,292.20
|1.94
|HPCL
|242.80
|1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|417.90
|4.91
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,292.65
|2.00
|Bajaj Finance
|2,615.70
|1.04
|Hero Motocorp
|2,824.20
|1.06
|Infosys
|744.55
|0.24
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|191.55
|-3.48
|Tata Steel
|456.10
|-3.31
|M&M
|708.65
|-2.96
|Zee Entertain
|425.35
|-2.59
|HCL Tech
|940.00
|-2.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|191.50
|-3.48
|M&M
|708.35
|-3.04
|Tata Steel
|456.70
|-3.15
|HCL Tech
|940.75
|-2.27
|Bharti Airtel
|304.50
|-1.92
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Gender Sensitisation’ Programmes on the Anvil: BCCI GM Saba Karim
- This Woman Draws D**ck Pics on Her Running App to Mark the Routes She has Taken
- Video of Sara Ali Khan and Malaika Arora Working Out Together is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Denies Joining Politics, Says Her Focus is and Only Will be Movies
- Good News: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Film Gets a New Release Date, Check Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results