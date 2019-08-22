Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points to Slip Below 37,000 Mark, ITC and L&T Among Top Gainers

The 30-share index was trading 127.32 points, or 0.34 percent, lower at 36,933.05. The broader Nifty too fell 44.80 points, or 0.17 percent, to 10,873.90 in morning trade.

Updated:August 22, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
Sensex Drops Over 100 Points to Slip Below 37,000 Mark, ITC and L&T Among Top Gainers
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points to fall below the 37,000 mark on Thursday tracking weak cues from other Asian markets amid concerns of a looming global economic slowdown.

The 30-share index was trading 127.32 points, or 0.34 percent, lower at 36,933.05. The broader Nifty too fell 44.80 points, or 0.17 percent, to 10,873.90 in morning trade.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled 267.64 points, or 0.72 percent, lower at 37,060.37. The broader NSE Nifty too ended 98.30 points, or 0.89 percent, down at 10,918.70.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and SBI, which fell up to 3 percent.

While ITC, L&T, HUL, Kotak Bank, TCS and TechM rose up to 1.37 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 770.81 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors too purchased shares worth Rs 353.97 crore, provisional data showed.

Besides continued fear of a global economic slowdown, investors are also jittery ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled to begin later in the day, traders said.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 10 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.66 in early session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Korea, Shanghai and Japan were trading on a negative note in their respective late morning sessions.

While exchanges on Wall Street ended in the green on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 percent lower at 60.20 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

36,802.89 -257.48 ( -0.69%)

NIFTY 50

10,831.00 -87.70 ( -0.80%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
LIC Housing Fin 427.60 -7.73
Yes Bank 60.45 -7.57
DLF 144.00 -16.08
Indiabulls Hsg 450.55 -6.82
Maruti Suzuki 6,217.45 -0.18
Company Price Change %Gain
LIC Housing Fin 427.70 -7.76
DLF 144.05 -16.05
Yes Bank 60.50 -7.49
Tata Steel 339.50 -1.03
Indiabulls Hsg 449.20 -6.97
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,470.00 3.59
Dr Reddys Labs 2,540.00 1.48
HUL 1,872.20 1.20
ITC 243.25 0.75
TCS 2,200.85 0.67
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,871.50 1.17
ITC 243.25 0.68
TCS 2,200.60 0.67
Maruti Suzuki 6,246.00 0.37
Bharti Airtel 355.55 0.25
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.35 -7.72
Indiabulls Hsg 450.55 -6.82
UPL 516.40 -3.64
Bajaj Finserv 6,886.50 -3.63
Vedanta 135.85 -2.93
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 60.35 -7.72
Vedanta 135.95 -2.82
Coal India 184.15 -2.44
NTPC 115.75 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,341.20 -1.81
