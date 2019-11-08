Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Drops over 100 Points to Trade at 71.27 as Moody's Cuts India Outlook

The rupee also depreciated 30 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.27 in early session. The 30-share index was trading 102.30 points, or 0.25 per cent, lower at 40,551.44.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Drops over 100 Points to Trade at 71.27 as Moody's Cuts India Outlook
Representational Image (Image: REUTERS)

Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 12,000 mark on Friday after Moody's Investors Service lowered India's credit rating outlook citing concerns over the country's economic growth.

The rupee also depreciated 30 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.27 in early session. The 30-share index was trading 102.30 points, or 0.25 per cent, lower at 40,551.44.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 11,983.80.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Sun Pharma, HUL, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, PowerGrid and RIL, shedding up to 1.69 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, M&M, Tata Motors and ONGC rose up to 2.26 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 183.96 points, or 0.45 per cent up at its new all-time high of 40,653.74. Similarly, the Nifty ended with a gain of 46 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 12,012.05.

Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 926.60 crore in the capital market on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 635.59 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Despite positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow, domestic equities turned negative after Moody's Investors Service lowered the outlook on India's credit ratings, traders said.

The agency has changed the outlook on India's ratings to 'negative' from 'stable', saying there was increasing risks that economic growth will remain materially lower than the past.

While the government's recent measures to support the economy should help to reduce the depth and duration of India's growth slowdown, prolonged financial stress among rural households, weak job creation, and, more recently, a credit crunch among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), have increased the probability of a more entrenched slowdown, it said.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul started on a positive note after China hinted at a removal of tariffs in the long-running trade war with the US.

Shares on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.16 per cent to USD 62.19 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,003.45 -8.60 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.65 7.83
ICICI Bank 494.30 3.29
Indiabulls Hsg 253.25 6.25
IndusInd Bank 1,443.60 4.46
Raymond 801.25 18.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.65 7.74
Indiabulls Hsg 253.55 6.24
UltraTechCement 4,179.00 -0.21
Raymond 801.70 19.00
ICICI Bank 494.20 3.24
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 7.75
IndusInd Bank 1,444.00 4.49
ICICI Bank 494.20 3.27
Tata Motors 175.30 2.22
M&M 592.70 2.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 71.60 7.67
IndusInd Bank 1,443.75 4.55
ICICI Bank 494.00 3.20
Tata Motors 175.30 2.25
M&M 593.10 2.19
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 221.45 -3.49
Sun Pharma 429.00 -2.63
UPL 563.15 -2.52
GAIL 129.20 -2.20
HUL 2,095.65 -1.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 429.00 -2.60
HUL 2,095.10 -2.00
ITC 261.70 -1.58
TCS 2,155.25 -1.38
Asian Paints 1,802.70 -1.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram