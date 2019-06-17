Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Drops Over 150 Points; Nifty Slips Below 11,800-mark

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Vedanta, Tata Steel, RIL, Coal India, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Kotak Bank, shedding up to 2 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 150 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 11,800 mark in early trade Monday tracking dragged down by losses in index heavyweight RIL, ITC and HDFC stocks.

The 30-share index was trading 175.29 points, or 0.44 per cent, lower at 39,276.78 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 50.20 points, or 0.42 per cent, down at 11,773.10.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE gauge settled 289.29 points, or 0.73 per cent, lower at 39,452.07, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 90.75 points, or 0.76 per cent, to close at 11,823.30.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Vedanta, Tata Steel, RIL, Coal India, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors and Kotak Bank, shedding up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Infosys, PowerGrid, NTPC and TCS rose up to 1 per cent.

"Current formation of the market is indicating that major participants of the market are turning cautious ahead of the major outcome of Fed's decision, which is due on 19th June 2019," said Ashish Nanda EVP & Business Head - PCG, Commodities and Currency Business, Kotak Securities.

US indices are trading at resistance levels, which is an indication of weakness to persist.

Elsewhere in Asia, while Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 238.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 376.47 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Friday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 6 paise to 69.86 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.31 per cent higher at 62.20 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,194.74 -257.33 ( -0.65%)

NIFTY 50

11,736.05 -87.25 ( -0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,035.30 -4.58
IndusInd Bank 1,410.30 -1.16
Yes Bank 115.25 0.17
Indiabulls Hsg 671.65 -0.09
Reliance 1,295.15 -1.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,036.00 -4.21
Yes Bank 115.40 0.04
Indiabulls Hsg 671.60 -0.07
Nestle 11,564.50 0.65
Reliance 1,295.15 -1.66
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 299.85 0.35
Infosys 742.65 0.30
M&M 639.50 0.35
UPL 1,008.90 0.29
Zee Entertain 336.30 -0.06
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 639.10 0.56
Yes Bank 115.40 0.04
Infosys 742.80 0.32
Asian Paints 1,409.55 -0.22
TCS 2,252.00 -0.01
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 480.65 -4.21
JSW Steel 261.25 -3.69
Vedanta 164.90 -2.74
Axis Bank 783.85 -2.17
Tata Motors 160.50 -2.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 480.80 -4.12
Vedanta 164.85 -2.80
Tata Motors 160.60 -2.13
Axis Bank 783.60 -2.07
Reliance 1,295.15 -1.66
See all Top Losers »

