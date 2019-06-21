Sensex Drops Over 150 Points, Weighed Down by HDFC, RIL; Nifty Below 11,800
Investors took weak cues from Asian markets amid foreign fund outflow and depreciating rupee. The domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council.
Representative Image
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 150 points Friday dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC, RIL, ITC and Maruti, amid weak cues from other Asian markets.
The 30-share index was trading 136.59 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 39,465.04 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 32.25 points, or 0.27 per cent, down at 11,799.50.
In the previous session Thursday, the BSE gauge settled 488.89 points, or 1.25 per cent, higher at 39,601.63; and the Nifty closed 140.30 points, or 1.20 per cent, up at 11,831.75.
Top losers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto shedding up to 2 per cent.
While, Vedanta, SBI, Coal India, L&T, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and HCL Tech were among the gainers, rising up to 1 per cent.
According to experts, investors took weak cues from other Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a choppy note in their respective early sessions.
On Wall Street, S&P 500 ended at its record peak on Thursday, and Nasdaq rallied 0.80 per cent.
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 438.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,241.23 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Thursday.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 30 paise to 69.74 against the US dollar. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading flat at 64.47 per barrel.
Domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council on Friday, traders said.
The council will consider slashing GST rate on electric vehicles to 5 per cent, from 12 per cent currently, along with extension of the tenure of the anti-profiteering authority by a year till November 2020, an official said.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|602.25
|0.42
|Yes Bank
|111.20
|-2.92
|UPL
|906.50
|4.17
|HDFC Bank
|2,416.00
|-0.43
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,512.45
|-1.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sobha
|522.10
|-7.07
|Indiabulls Hsg
|603.65
|0.62
|Yes Bank
|111.35
|-2.79
|Rel Capital
|71.55
|3.62
|Dewan Housing
|73.90
|6.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|906.50
|4.17
|Hindalco
|196.60
|1.18
|Tech Mahindra
|731.15
|0.77
|Hero Motocorp
|2,681.25
|0.58
|Coal India
|261.85
|0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,680.30
|0.63
|Coal India
|261.75
|0.56
|SBI
|346.30
|0.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1,441.15
|0.39
|Vedanta
|172.35
|0.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|602.25
|0.42
|Tata Motors
|155.90
|-2.10
|IOC
|153.95
|-1.79
|Yes Bank
|111.20
|-2.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,500.10
|-1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|111.35
|-2.79
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,505.00
|-1.99
|Tata Motors
|156.15
|-1.89
|Sun Pharma
|383.65
|-1.78
|ITC
|273.80
|-1.21
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan's Quirky First Look from Gulabo Sitabo Revealed, See it Here
- It's a Dream Come True, Says Vicky Kaushal on Working with Shoojit Sircar in Udham Singh Biopic
- Virat Kohli Spends Time With School Children During Cricket Clinic
- Riviera Beach City in USA Pays Over Rs 4 Crore to Rid Ransomware Attack by Hackers
- Jeff Bezos Sees Lunar Ice Reservoir as Potential Rocket Fuel Source
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s