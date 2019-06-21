Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Drops Over 150 Points, Weighed Down by HDFC, RIL; Nifty Below 11,800

Investors took weak cues from Asian markets amid foreign fund outflow and depreciating rupee. The domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
Representative Image
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 150 points Friday dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC, RIL, ITC and Maruti, amid weak cues from other Asian markets.

The 30-share index was trading 136.59 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 39,465.04 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 32.25 points, or 0.27 per cent, down at 11,799.50.

In the previous session Thursday, the BSE gauge settled 488.89 points, or 1.25 per cent, higher at 39,601.63; and the Nifty closed 140.30 points, or 1.20 per cent, up at 11,831.75.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank and Bajaj Auto shedding up to 2 per cent.

While, Vedanta, SBI, Coal India, L&T, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and HCL Tech were among the gainers, rising up to 1 per cent.

According to experts, investors took weak cues from other Asian markets amid continued foreign fund outflow and a depreciating rupee.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a choppy note in their respective early sessions.

On Wall Street, S&P 500 ended at its record peak on Thursday, and Nasdaq rallied 0.80 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 438.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,241.23 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Thursday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 30 paise to 69.74 against the US dollar. The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading flat at 64.47 per barrel.

Domestic market was also cautious ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first meeting of the GST Council on Friday, traders said.

The council will consider slashing GST rate on electric vehicles to 5 per cent, from 12 per cent currently, along with extension of the tenure of the anti-profiteering authority by a year till November 2020, an official said.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,359.54 -242.09 ( -0.61%)

NIFTY 50

11,766.95 -64.80 ( -0.55%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 602.25 0.42
Yes Bank 111.20 -2.92
UPL 906.50 4.17
HDFC Bank 2,416.00 -0.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,512.45 -1.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sobha 522.10 -7.07
Indiabulls Hsg 603.65 0.62
Yes Bank 111.35 -2.79
Rel Capital 71.55 3.62
Dewan Housing 73.90 6.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 906.50 4.17
Hindalco 196.60 1.18
Tech Mahindra 731.15 0.77
Hero Motocorp 2,681.25 0.58
Coal India 261.85 0.58
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,680.30 0.63
Coal India 261.75 0.56
SBI 346.30 0.36
IndusInd Bank 1,441.15 0.39
Vedanta 172.35 0.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 602.25 0.42
Tata Motors 155.90 -2.10
IOC 153.95 -1.79
Yes Bank 111.20 -2.92
Maruti Suzuki 6,500.10 -1.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 111.35 -2.79
Maruti Suzuki 6,505.00 -1.99
Tata Motors 156.15 -1.89
Sun Pharma 383.65 -1.78
ITC 273.80 -1.21
See all Top Losers »

