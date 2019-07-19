Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sensex Drops Over 200 Points, Nifty Down at 11,550: Yes Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance Among Losers

The Indian rupee appreciated 18 paise (intra-day) to 68.78 against the US dollar. Tata Steel, TCS, Vedanta, HUCL, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Infosys gained up to 0.60 per cent.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Drops Over 200 Points, Nifty Down at 11,550: Yes Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance Among Losers
Representative Image
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped nearly 200 points in early trade Friday amid heavy foreign fund outflow and weak domestic headwinds.

The 30-share index opened over 150 points tracking rally global equities, but surrendered all gains to trade 201.04 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 38,696.42 at 0955 hours. The index swung nearly 400 points in the first hour of the session.

Similarly, the broader Nifty was also quoting 66.75 points or 0.58 per cent down at 11,530.15.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed at 38,897.46, down by 318.18 points or 0.81 per cent, and the Nifty cracked below the 11,600 mark, ending 90.60 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 11,596.90.

Market opened higher following rally in other Asian equities on reports of two senior US Federal Reserve officials hinting at aggressive rate cuts ahead of the July 30-31 policy meeting.

However, unabated foreign fund outflow, disappointing earnings and reports of slowing economic growth dented market sentiment here, traders said.

"Foreign funds are on a risk-off mode, while domestic mutual funds are providing marginal support in the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,404.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 329.05 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Thursday.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, ONGC and Maruti, falling up to 2.27 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, TCS, Vedanta, HUCL, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Infosys gained up to 0.60 per cent.

Shares of index-heavyweight RIL were trading 0.34 per cent lower ahead of its quarterly results, scheduled to be announced later in the day.

Hindustan Zinc, Bandhan Bank, Dabur India, RBL Bank, Unitech, L&T Finance Holdings and L&T Technologies are also slated to report June quarter results on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 18 paise (intra-day) to 68.78 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.92 per cent higher at 63.12 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading over 1 per cent higher in their respective early sessions.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,634.03 -263.43 ( -0.68%)

NIFTY 50

11,510.70 -86.20 ( -0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ACC 1,590.00 1.46
Yes Bank 84.55 -1.46
SBI 358.85 -1.32
UltraTechCement 4,634.15 0.70
Reliance 1,258.45 -0.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Biocon 256.65 -2.43
ICICI Bank 415.45 -0.78
HDFC 2,320.65 -0.99
Yes Bank 84.60 -1.40
Cholamandalam 479.20 -3.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,091.45 1.06
UltraTechCement 4,634.15 0.70
TCS 2,079.05 0.63
HUL 1,747.00 0.45
NTPC 127.05 -1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,078.90 0.64
HUL 1,748.00 0.47
NTPC 127.30 0.20
HCL Tech 1,020.95 0.26
Power Grid Corp 205.40 0.02
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 265.75 -1.24
Infosys 787.50 -0.66
HDFC 2,320.60 -1.05
Maruti Suzuki 5,783.05 -1.69
IOC 146.90 -0.47
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,372.00 -2.72
M&M 583.30 -2.36
Tata Motors 157.30 -2.18
Hero Motocorp 2,431.00 -1.96
Sun Pharma 417.55 -2.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram